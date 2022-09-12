BEEBE — Little Rock Mills scored 14 unanswered points in the second half and defeated Beebe 34-21 at Irwin Stadium. And for the first time this football season, the Badgers felt the sting of defeat.
As a storm slowly approached the stadium and with 1:51 left to go in the first half, the head referee announced to the crowd that the game would be in a delay until the threat of lightning left the area.
Before the stoppage of the game, Beebe was making a statement as the Badgers took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter plus the Badgers special team recovered an onside kick to give senior quarterback Zachary Grant and the Badger offense excellent field position.
The offensive plan for the Badgers was to establish a time consuming ground game that would lead to some big gains with some big plays. If the Badgers could establish the tempo of the game it would keep the quickness of the Comets offense on the bench, Mills offense averaged 54 points a game.
Grant was able to direct the Badgers first possession of the night 50 yards, in 11 plays and found the end zone when Badger running back Brayden Sanders was able to run the final 2 yards for the score.
Gunter said after the game in Newport that special teams is an area of high school football that does not get a lot of preparation during the week and there are some hidden points that can be scored from that phase of the football game.
After the first touchdown of the game, the Beebe’s special team was able to recover an onside kick after it was touched and slipped through the hands of Mills receiver and was pounced on by Jeremy Racca at the Mills 49-yard line.
There was no offensive movement for the Badgers and they had to punt the ball 21 yards out of bounds giving the Comets their first offensive series of the game.
The defensive plan for Beebe contained the Comets junior quarterback Achillies Ringo by being able to get across the line of scrimmage and flush Ringo out of the pocket.
After stopping the Comets first offensive series and getting Mills to punt the ball away to the Badgers and for the third time in the first quarter the Badgers offense took the field.
Grant found wide receiver Josue Fabela running to the corner of the end zone, Grant pushed the ball into the stormy sky over the stadium toward Febela. The ball floated toward the target, Mills had two defensive backs in the area but the ball was placed with perfect accuracy into the waiting hands of Febela for a 38 yard touchdown pass.
Beebe football coach Chris Gunter said that Grant is the heart of the offense for Beebe and that he is the team leader and there are no words to describe Grant’s importance to the Badgers. Gunter said that he is a competitor and he makes the opposition play defense because he is a talent on the football field that makes him accountable.
Early in the second quarter, Grant went down on the field and the hush descended on the crowd as the medical team and Gunter rushed to the side of the fallen player. When the cart came onto the field and Grant was assisted onto the back of the medical cart Grant was uncomfortable.
Mills middle linebacker Ryan White recovered a bad snap at the Comets 15-yard line and set up the Mills offense but possession for the Comets lasted one play as Jaxen Marsh recovered the football after a Comet's bad snap on the 13-yard line.
It took just 4 plays to cover the 17 yards for the touchdown, senior Jayden Smith was able to the final 5-yards to the end zone for the score.
Mills was able to put together in the second quarter offensive drives of 50 and 34 yards that resulted in touchdowns and and trailed by one point when the game was stopped by the game officials with 1:51 left in the first half, for lightning in the vicinity of the football game.
After 1 hour and 15 minutes both teams returned to the field and resumed the game, as time expired in the first half, there was no halftime, the game officials dismissed the halftime activities and continued with the game.
In the second half, Mills offense took advantage of their team’s speed on both sides of the line of scrimmage. They were able to score 14 points in the second half and the Mills defense was able to keep the Badgers off the scoreboard.
There was no continuity for Beebe's offense as they searched to find an answer that would challenge the Comet’s defense. There were too many penalties made by the offense that stopped any momentum that the Badgers offense could build into success.
The ability of the Badgers defense to create kaos on the line of scrimmage also forced Mills offense to make a mental and physical mistakes before the ball was snapped. The flow of the game was interrupted by the penalties.
Little Rock Mills University football coach Cortez Lee told his team before they left the Wooten Field that the real season is just starting and he reminded the Comets that they have a long way to go and plenty of work ahead.
Beebe will be on the road and will face the White Hall Bulldogs this Friday. The game is scheduled to start at 7 pm.
