The Harding Bisons held on to their top-ten ranking with a 37-29 comeback victory over Southwestern Oklahoma on Saturday.

WEATHERFORD, Okla. — No. 17 Harding remained in the hunt for the NCAA Division II Playoffs with a 37-29 road victory over Southwestern Oklahoma on Saturday at Milam Stadium.

With the victory, Harding improved to 8-2 overall and in the Great American Conference. The Bisons conclude the regular season next Saturday at home against Arkansas Tech. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.

