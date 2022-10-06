Colts Broncos Football

Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II (25) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) celebrate after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. The Colts defeated the Broncos 12-9 in overtime. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

 Jack Dempsey

DENVER (AP) — Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson's pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Indianapolis Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

Gilmore also intercepted Wilson's pass in the fourth quarter to help set up Chase McLauglin's tying field goal.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.