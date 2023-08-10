SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich informed his players that nearly all should expect to play in Saturday's preseason home opener against the New York Jets.

Reich said it's largely because the Panthers have new coaches, new schemes and several new players. They need to get prepared for the start of the regular season, which begins with two straight games against NFC South division foes.

