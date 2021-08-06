The wait is almost over.
The air around the home of the Searcy Lions was slightly disturbed by the shrill sound of whistles being used by the coaching staff, the voices carried across the field along with a steady description of what the coaches needed to see from the Lions.
A new football season and once again it is all brand-new for the Lions, the language, the expectation, the philosophy and for the third year in a row, the Lions are working with a brand new coach, Zak Clark.
Clark watched his squad with intensity and kept nodding his head in approval as he watched his team get better right before his eyes.
“That was the most competitive day that we have had, since I have been here,” Clark said after the team’s meeting. “That is encouraging.”
Clark is optimistic about his team, he has a core of eight players returning that have some varsity experience. He feels that the offense is gaining confidence and is led by senior quarterback Ckyler Tengler.
Clark likes the way the Lions are improving their ability to run the football inside with Daniel Perry Jr. carrying the ball. Perry Jr. is a strong running option toward the inside gaps and he was able get inside and then see the cut and getting into the seams of the defense. Being successful with the running the football that will should create some opportunities in the flat area for the wideout receivers ability to move the ball down the field.
The progress that the defense is showing in practice since day one and after the fourth day of the practice is encouraging for Clark and for the Lions defensive coaches.
Clark said that the defensive line is a part of his team that is making really remarkable progress. He likes their enthusiasm, as a group, they are showing some remarkable work ethic especially today after practice. They got off of the line of scrimmage with the ball quickly, with confidence and with purpose against the offense during the drills that the Lions ran today.
Clark likes their commitment to his defensive philosophy for the Lions. He is expecting that group to continue to working hard, he appreciates they are sweating with the effort but most important is they are not quitting on Clark. It is a group, they are young and inexperienced but they are giving an extraordinary effort.
Clark and the Lions will conduct football practice next week in preparation for a scrimmage game under the lights at Wynne on Aug. 17 starting at 6 p.m.,
“I am the third head coach they have had in three years,” Clark said. “As far as the terminology, I have tried to keep things the same, at the best that I could, we do some stuff differently and everybody basically runs the same thing.”
It will be a chance for Clark and his coaching staff to run plays, evaluate the execution of the offense plays and what adjustments on defense that needs to be addressed before the 2021, football season begins at home in Lions Stadium on Aug. 27, against Cabot. Kickoff is scheduled at 7 p.m.
“It has been a learning curve for me,” Clark said before boarding the bus. “I am pleased with the fourth day of camp. So I have learned so much just like they have. I am pleased.”
