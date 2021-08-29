The Riverview Raiders fell behind 35-0 to Bauxite on Friday in a 35-7 loss to the Miners.
However, Coach Chris Keylon was pleased with his team’s effort in the loss.
“I’m really, really proud of our guys,” Keylon said. “They played with unbelievable effort. Defensively, I know we gave up 35 points, but it was really good. We held them to 100 yards rushing. We did a really good job against the run. The kids played with great effort the entire night. They didn’t quit, even up to the last play. I’m so proud of that.”
The Raiders’ lone score came in the fourth quarter. Israel Gameros scored on a 20-yard run. Eric Brown kicked the extra point.
Gameros led the Raiders with 48 yards rushing on 22 carries. The Raiders finished with 67 yards rushing.
Gameros completed 8 of 19 passes for 93 yards. Oquoieah Earl caught six passes for 69 yards. William Wilson caught two passes for 26 yards.
Koby Teeter led Riverview with 10 tackles. Robert Lee had nine. Nik Franklin had six. Tyler Hill had five.
Riverview travels to North Little Rock to play the Central Arkansas Christian Mustangs this Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.