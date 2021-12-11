Harding Academy definitely has the right man for the job as its head football coach.
Neil Evans coached the Wildcats to their third consecutive state championship Saturday as they beat Prescott 47-25 in the Class 3A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
The first time I interviewed him was when the football team received its 2020 state-championship rings in a ceremony last spring at First Security Stadium. He was easy to talk to even though you might be intimidated by his presence since he was the coach of a two-time defending state champions.
When I was doing a story on the Harding Academy football team during the summer months, I had talked to Coach Evans, and he was easy to work with. However, we didn’t talk about specific players that day. I was going through my photos from the 2020 state title game and wanted to make sure I didn’t run a photo of someone who wasn’t going to be on the team. I text Shane Fullerton, the athletic director for the school, to confirm my question. He told me to call or text Coach Evans any time. That’s what he’s there for.
Coming into a new area to cover football for the first time since 1995, I didn’t know what to expect. I became friendly with all the football coaches in the area and never had an issue with any of them. If I needed something, I’d send them a text and set up a time to talk. Coach Evans was always willing to work with me on my schedule or around his. A few times, I had to postpone or move things up because I was doing home school stuff with my fiancé Jacqueline’s kiddos.
Coach Evans is a winner and a class act. In the year that I’ve covered his team, I’ve never seen him really get on an official or run the score up on an opponent.
After Harding Academy beat Booneville in the state semifinals, I was able to get a photo of Coach Evans with his oldest daughter embracing. I text it to him after the game. He said, “Thanks Mark. This is pretty special.”
One of the quotes from the championship game that really got me was when Coach Evans was talking about it was an honor to be coaching Harding Academy.
“I’m very pleased to be associated with Harding Academy. I’m down here being interviewed by default,” he said. “I’m surrounded by some world-class coaches and some unbelievable young men who trust what we do. I’m just humbled to be here right now.”
If I had a son who played football, I’d love for him to play for Coach Evans. That’s how big of an impression he’s made on me in the short time I’ve known him.
