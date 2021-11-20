Friday Results
Hoxie 42, Cedarville 0
McGehee 68, Melbourne 28
Prescott 28, Bismarck 14
Newport 28, Paris 17
Centerpoint 28, Charleston 23
Harding Academy 48, Rison 20
Booneville 42, Manila 0
Glen Rose 28, Camden Harmony Grove 7
Next week’s games
McGehee at Hoxie
Newport at Prescott
Centerpoint at Harding Academy
Glen Rose at Booneville
