SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-104 on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.
Bojan Bogdanovic had 19 points and Joe Ingles added 17 for Utah, which has won 12 of 14.
Derrick White scored 21 points and Doug McDermott added 17 for San Antonio, who had its season-high, three-game winning streak snapped.
San Antonio went on an 8-0 run to close within 108-102 with 22 seconds left after Spurs coach Gregg Popovich emptied the bench, but Clarkson sealed the victory with a pair of free throws.
The Spurs entered the game with the league's third-best scoring offense, but the Jazz shut that down after a fast start.
The Jazz were without injured guard Donovan Mitchell. Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray missed his second straight game while in the league's health and safety protocols.
The absence of each team's leading scorer didn't hamper either offense initially. Both shot better than 60% in the opening quarter, shooting a combined 24 for 40.
Utah opened a 15-point lead while scoring 11 straight in the second quarter. Gobert's presence impacted the Spurs' short jumpers and layups. San Antonio went 7 for 26 in the second quarter, failing to make a field goal for 5 1/2 minutes.
Gobert finished with three blocks but altered numerous shots in the second and third quarters as Utah took command of the game.
BULLS 130, HAWKS 118
ATLANTA (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points, Zach LaVine added 30 and Chicago won its fourth straight game, beating short-handed Atlanta.
Cam Reddish finished with 33 points and Trae Young, cleared from health and safety protocols about 90 minutes before tipoff, returned to the starting lineup and scored 29 for Atlanta in the first game of a home-and-home set with the Bulls.
DeRozan was 14 for 20 from the field. LaVine, in his second game back after missing 15 days in protocols, went 11 for 21, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Nikola Vucevic got his 14th double-double with 24 points and 17 rebounds.
The Bulls improved to 21-10, second-best in the Eastern Conference. They began the day 10 games over .500 for the first time since January 2016.
TIMBERWOLVES 108, CELTICS 103
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaylen Nowell scored 29 points and Nathan Knight added 20 points and 11 rebounds, leading short-handed Minnesota over Boston.
Jaden McDaniels scored 17 points and Malik Beasley added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Wolves, who were playing without all five of their regular starters due to COVID-19 protocols.
Veteran center Greg Monroe, signed to a 10-day contract earlier in the day, had 11 points and nine rebounds in 25 minutes for the Wolves, who snapped a two-game losing streak.
Jaylen Brown led Boston with 26 points. Payton Pritchard scored 22 points and Al Horford added 16 points and nine rebounds.
HORNETS 123, ROCKETS 99
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terry Rozier scored 27 points and made seven 3-pointers, and Charlotte routed Houston for its second straight win.
Kelly Oubre chipped in with 18 points, while LaMelo Ball and Jalen McDaniels had 16. Mason Plumlee finished with a season-high 15 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets, who pulled back above .500 on the season.
Eric Gordon and Christian Wood each had 16 points for the Rockets, who've lost six of their last seven games. Houston played without starters Jae'Sean Tate and Garrison Matthews, and key backups K.J. Martin and D.J. Augustin because of the NBA's health and safety protocols.
