Churchill Downs is extending Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert's suspension through 2024, keeping the two-time Triple Crown winner from entering horses in the Kentucky Derby and other races for an additional year.

Churchill Downs Inc. announced Monday it was continuing Baffert's ban at least through the 2024 calendar year, citing "continued concerns regarding the threat to the safety and integrity of racing he poses to CDI-owned racetracks."

