KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs wasted little time filling two enormous holes on their Super Bowl-winning roster.

After reaching agreements earlier in the week, the Chiefs announced the signings Thursday of offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor and defensive end Charles Omenihu. Taylor is expected to replace Orlando Brown Jr., who agreed to a deal with Cincinnati in free agency, and Omenihu is expected to help replace Frank Clark, who was released in a move to create salary cap space.

