ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs signed defensive end Carlos Dunlap to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million on Thursday, giving them an experienced pass rusher opposite Frank Clark and first-round pick George Karlaftis another veteran presence.

The 33-year-old Dunlap was released in March by the Seahawks, who acquired him in a trade with Cincinnati in 2020 and had signed him to a two-year deal. Dunlap rotated with other defensive ends in Seattle, much like he's expected to do with the Chiefs, and had 8 1/2 sacks along with eight tackles for loss while playing 38% of snaps last season.

