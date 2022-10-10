Raiders Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scores on a 4-yard touchdown catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to Travis Kelce, the Chiefs overcame an early 17-point deficit along with a dubious roughing-the-passer penalty, and Kansas City extended its mastery of the Las Vegas Raiders by holding on for a 30-29 victory Monday night.

The Chiefs did it despite defensive breakdowns, including TD catches of 58 and 48 yards by Davante Adams, and a penalty for roughing on defensive tackle Chris Jones that negated what would have been a turnover before halftime.

