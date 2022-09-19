Friday night's non conference game between the Riverview Raiders and the Blytheville Chickasaws began with a bang, however, when it was all said and done, the Chickasaws dominated the Raiders in the 48-0 win for Blytheville.

The Raiders won the opening toss, however, they elected to defer to the 2nd half. Riverview's Johnny Montalvan's onside kick bounced up twice and was recovered by the Raiders just inside Blytheville territory. However, the Chickasaw defense stopped Riverview time and time again while offensively, it was the two headed monster in the backfield as Blytheville's Tim Brown carried the ball 15 times for 106 yards and Ingram Battles added 88 yards on 8 carries and two first half rushing touchdowns.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.