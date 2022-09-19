Friday night's non conference game between the Riverview Raiders and the Blytheville Chickasaws began with a bang, however, when it was all said and done, the Chickasaws dominated the Raiders in the 48-0 win for Blytheville.
The Raiders won the opening toss, however, they elected to defer to the 2nd half. Riverview's Johnny Montalvan's onside kick bounced up twice and was recovered by the Raiders just inside Blytheville territory. However, the Chickasaw defense stopped Riverview time and time again while offensively, it was the two headed monster in the backfield as Blytheville's Tim Brown carried the ball 15 times for 106 yards and Ingram Battles added 88 yards on 8 carries and two first half rushing touchdowns.
While not rushing for any touchdowns, Brown did have two receiving touchdowns. Blytheville held Riverview to 101 yards of total offense in the first half, with fullback Koby Teeter accounting for 82 yards rushing on 17 carries in the first half in the Raiders Flexbone formation. Defensively, the Chickasaws were even more dominant in the 2nd half, holding Riverview to minus 15 yards of total offense and a total of 86 yards for the game.
Teeter led the Raiders in rushing with 89 yards rushing on 19 carries. Blytheville amassed 380 yards of total offense, with 324 coming in the 1st half. With the loss, Riverview drops to 1-3 overall and begin 2-4A Conference play next Friday as the Raiders will travel to Lonoke to take on the Jackrabbits.
