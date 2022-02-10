BEIJING (AP) — Nathan Chen soared effortlessly and nearly perfectly five times during his "Rocketman" performance.
When his skates touched down for the final time in a historic arena in Beijing, he was an Olympic gold medalist.
Up at Genting Snow Park, Chloe Kim nailed all five jumps on her first run through the Secret Garden Olympic halfpipe, enough for her to easily defend her Olympic title on Thursday.
It was the United States' best day yet at the Beijing Games. The United States also won gold in the Olympics' first mixed team aerials event, giving it a total of four gold medals and 10 overall.
Chen, whose parents immigrated from China, had a memorable free skate to finally put behind him the immense disappointment from four years ago, when a nightmarish short program in South Korea dashed his medal hopes.
Skating his "Rocketman" program set to the film score by Elton John, the 22-year-old Chen landed all five of his quads to leave no question he was the best in the world. He finished with 332.60 points, three off his own world record and 22 ahead of silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan. Shoma Uno of Japan took bronze.
"It means the world. I'm just so happy," said Chen, who was relaxed and expressive throughout his routine.
Chen, who is from Salt Lake City, took off with an opening quad salchow. He effortlessly landed four more quads. He had a slight bobble on a late combination sequence.
When his scores were read, coach Rafael Arutyunyan raised Chen's left arm like a championship boxer.
In the Capital Indoor Stadium, where the United States and China played the first matches of the pingpong diplomacy in 1971, Chen made some history of his own by capping one of the most dominant four-year runs in skating history. Since his disappointment in Pyeongchang, Chen has won three straight world championships — the 2020 competition was canceled because of the pandemic — and extended his run of national championships to six.
Chen is the first American figure skating champion since Evan Lysacek in 2010.
KIM'S CORONATION
Chloe Kim was so good on her first run down the halfpipe that it didn't matter that she failed to land a big trick on her last run, aka the victory lap. The 21-year-old, who started snowboarding as a kid in Southern California, became the first woman to win consecutive Olympic titles on the halfpipe.
The last rider into the halfpipe on the first run, Kim landed all five jumps, including a front and backside 1080 — three spins each — and a 900. She seemed to amaze even herself, twice putting her hands to her head at the end of the run, which earned a score of 94.
Kim had struggled in practice before the competition began.
"I was just so proud of myself. I had the worst practice ever," she said. "I probably landed my run twice when I'm used to landing it eight times. That kind of puts you in a weird headspace."
IOC President Thomas Bach and China's superstar freestyle skier Eileen Gu were in the crowd. Gu even hugged Kim between runs.
Queralt Castellet of Spain took the silver medal in her fifth Olympics. Sena Tomita of
___
Ashley Caldwell thinks of Christopher Lillis as family, and Justin Schoenefeld as something even more.
Together, they're Olympic gold medalists.
The trio of Americans won gold in the Olympics' first mixed team aerials event Thursday, giving the United States its first medals in the freestyle skiing discipline since Jeret "Speedy" Peterson in 2010.
Caldwell was a precocious, breakout star when she made her Olympic debut as a 16-year-old at the 2010 Vancouver Games. The 2017 world champion is now in her fourth Olympics but had never finished higher than 10th.
The 28-year-old Caldwell and Schoenefeld have been dating for about three years, making her breakthrough to an Olympic podium all the sweeter.
"I've been in the hunt for a gold medal my entire career," Caldwell said. "To do it with these guys is incredible. Chris has been like a brother to me forever, and Justin is the love of my life, so that really helps."
It's the first American medal in aerials since Peterson won silver at Vancouver. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot a year later.
The last Americans to win gold were Eric Bergoust and Nikki Stone in 1998.
Lillis' back double full-full-double full was given the highest score of any trick in the finals, and the U.S. gold was assured when Schoenefeld followed with a clean back double full-full-full.
"This has been a three-year process for us, for me getting ready for this Olympic Games and being able to throw those quintuple twisting triples," Lillis said. "I was just happy to get the opportunity to throw one and to put it down."
Two-time medalist Jia Zongyang cost China a chance at gold when he flipped forward on his landing, and the host country settled for silver. Canada won bronze.
The mixed team event made its debut at the Beijing Games. Each country gets three jumpers and can't use more than two per gender. All six countries in the finals went with two men and one woman.
___
The Czech Republic became the sixth women's hockey team, and first since Italy at the 2006 Torino Games, to fail to register a shot on net in a period at the Winter Games.
The Czech Republic, making their Olympics debut, was out-shot 18-0 by the United States in the opening period of their quarterfinal playoff game. Despite the lopsided edge in shots, Czech goalie Klara Peslarova stopped all 18 shots to keep the game scoreless through 20 minutes.
The Czech team scored on their second shot on goal 4:59 into the second period. Hilary Knight tied it 48 seconds later.
Italy was held without a shot twice in a period during the 2006 Games, once in the third period of an 11-0 loss to Sweden on Feb. 13, and also two days earlier against Canada
Japan was held without a shot in a period twice, and China once during the 1998 Nagano Games.
___
An urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport will decide whether Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva can compete in the women's event at the Beijing Olympics, where she is a heavy favorite.
The International Testing Agency said Friday it will lead an appeal on behalf of the IOC against a decision by Russia's anti-doping agency to lift a provisional ban imposed on the 15-year-old Valieva for failing a doping test in December.
The ITA confirms reports that Valieva tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine at the Russian national championships in December.
The ITA says the positive test was flagged by a laboratory on Tuesday after Valieva helped the Russians win the team event but before the medal ceremony, which was then postponed. Whether the Russians will lose their gold medal in the team event will be decided later.
Valieva has been continuing to practice in Beijing. For the second straight day, she worked out early at Capital Indoor Stadium as if nothing was amiss. She was flanked during the 45-minute session by Russian teammates Alexandra Trusova and world champion Anna Shcherbakova, both of whom are also coached by Eteri Tutberidze.
Despite missing on that combo at the Rostelecom Cup last fall, when she did a quad-double, Valieva still set a world record there for her free skate. She also set the world record for the short program and total score at the same Grand Prix event in Russia.
___
Japan's Ayumu Hirano won gold with a boundary-pushing run in the men's halfpipe at the Beijing Olympics. Three-time gold medalist Shaun White was fourth in what he has said would be his final competition.
There was no doubt over the winner after Hirano's electric performance as the last rider to go. His run included an intricate and unprecedented series of flips and spins that pushed a sport obsessed with progression to new heights. His score of 96 reflected that and the two-time Olympic silver medalist moved past Scotty James of Australia. Jan Scherrer of Switzerland took bronze.
White fell on the final run of a career that's seen the American star win three Olympic titles. He lifted up his goggles and waved to the crowd on his way down the halfpipe. He teared up as the sparse crowd bid adieu and his fellow riders lined up to hug him.
"I wanted it," White said. "My legs were giving out on me every hit."
The stage was being set for some controversy after the second run. James took over the lead with his second attempt. Hirano followed with an impressive run that included the difficult-to-do triple cork, but wasn't rewarded by the judges. The crowd booed and social media was buzzing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.