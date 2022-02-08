BEIJING (AP) — Nathan Chen had just shattered the world record for a figure skating short program, even throwing a defiant fist in a rare display of emotion, when he was asked how he'd spend the next 48 hours before his long-awaited Olympic coronation.
"I've been here a while," the 22-year-old American star replied with a shrug Tuesday. "I've got some clothes to wash. Some other things to clean around my room. Just ordinary chores, really. Nothing crazy."
He left the crazy — the downright stunning — on the ice of Beijing's historic Capital Indoor Stadium.
Wearing a confident smirk, Chen avenged his poor short program from four years ago at the Pyeongchang Games in the biggest way possible. He opened with a perfect quad flip, breezed through his often-vexing triple axel, then drilled his quad lutz-triple toe loop combination before skating to a stop and delivering a right haymaker at the air.
His score was 113.97 points, nearly two more than the previous world record set by rival Yuzuru Hanyu, and six points clear of second-place Yuma Kagiyama headed into Thursday's free skate.
"I was just elated," said Chen, who helped the U.S. win team silver earlier this week. "At the last Olympics, both of the short programs didn't go the way I wanted. To finally get an opportunity to skate the programs I wanted feels really good."
Kagiyama drilled a pair of quads and a triple axel during his own dynamic short program to finish with 108.12 points, while fellow Japanese skater Shoma Uno — the reigning Olympic silver medalist — was third with 105.90 points.
As for their longtime idol, Hanyu bailed out of his planned opening quad salchow and received no points for the jump, a massive mistake that cost the two-time defending Olympic champion a shot at a third gold medal. Hanyu finished in eighth place with 95.15 points, a deficit so great that not even his planned quad axel in the free skate can make it up.
"I feel really shocked," said Hanyu, adding his skate may have hit a hole in the ice, "but I have one more chance."
The showdown between Chen and Hanyu had been building toward Tuesday for the past four years, ever since what Chen called a "disastrous" short program in Pyeongchang took him out of medal contention before he felt he had arrived.
Rather than taking a break afterward, Chen doubled down, working tirelessly with longtime coach Rafael Arutyunyan while simultaneously working toward his degree from Yale. He sharpened every aspect of his figure skating, from technical marks to his artistry, and he began to put together programs that nobody else had the nerve to try.
The short program he nailed in Beijing, with a base value of 36.27 points, was the hardest ever tried in competition.
It left those watching back in the U.S., including 1984 Olympic champion Scott Hamilton, marveling at his ability.
"I have probably said it no less than a thousand times over the past four years — but I'll say it again — when Nathan Chen is on his game, he is virtually unbeatable," Hamilton said.
Chen's ferociously steady build toward his second Olympics, a stretch that included three world titles and the most recent of his six national championships, contrasted starkly with the bumpy, injury-filled path that Hanyu took to Beijing.
After becoming the first man to successfully defend an Olympic title since American skater Dick Button in 1952, Hanyu took a break from the sport to rest ligament damage in his right ankle. He skipped the Grand Prix season in 2020 because of the pandemic, then missed this past Grand Prix season because of more issues with his right ankle.
But just when it appeared that Kagiyama and Uno had surpassed him, the 27-year-old Hanyu showed up at the Japanese championships in December and regained his crown, and his long-awaited showdown with Chen was on for Beijing.
It lasted about as long as it takes to lace up skates.
The preternaturally poised Hanyu, skating well before Chen, was seconds into his program when he set up for the first of two planned quads. But something was amiss the moment he took off, and Hanyu bailed out of the salchow to an audible gasp from the carefully separated crowd of a few thousand people.
The quad salchow carries a base value of 9.70 points; Hanyu was given none of them.
"Knowing how it feels to skate — not necessarily to your potential but not what you anticipate skating — it doesn't feel great, especially at an Olympics," said Chen, who can relate as well as anyone. "But you can never count Yuzu out. He's a two-time Olympic champion, and no matter what he does in the future, he's always going to be a figure skating icon."
As if to drive home Hanyu's extraordinary misstep, though, Uno was next on the ice and performed flawlessly. He landed his opening quad flip, then made a quad toe loop-triple toe loop combination look easy. And by the time Uno finished his program, set to a Vivaldi concerto, he had amassed 105.90 points and taken over first place.
"I had a chance to skate the short program for the team," said Uno, part of the bronze-winning Japanese squad, "and I think the experience helped me on this individual skate. I made some errors on jumps but I performed better."
Kagiyama gave Japan a second medal contender heading into Thursday when he landed his opening quad salchow and a quad toe loop-triple toe loop, then skated perfectly the rest of the way to "When You're Smiling" by Michael Buble.
Naturally, the performance left Kagiyama smiling as well.
"This is my first Olympic Games and to be honest with you, I thought I would be very nervous from beginning to end," he said. "I just thought I was having fun skating, and as for the jumps — I can't complain. My legs were giving up on me, a little minus for me if I was to score myself, but everything else was quite good."
___
Norway's Birk Ruud won gold in the Olympics' first men's freestyle skiing big air event, re-emerging as a leader in the extreme sport after losing his father to cancer and injuring his knee.
A day after Eileen Gu's gold medal temporarily broke Chinese social media site Weibo, the men put on another impressive show at Big Air Shougang — a shuttered steel mill that now hosts the world's only permanent big air jump.
Ruud has two Winter X Games big air gold medals and four world cup wins, but only one since 2019. The 21-year-old's father, Øivind, died of cancer last April, and Ruud has said the loss pulled his mind away from competitive skiing.
Ruud's final score of 187.75 was well clear of American silver medalist Colby Stevenson's 183. Swedish veteran Henrik Harlaut took bronze at 181.
___
Defending Olympic champion snowboarder Chloe Kim cruised through the halfpipe on her first run.
She scored 87.75, good enough for the top spot in women's qualifying Wednesday at Genting Snow Park.
The 21-year-old from California turned it up a notch in run No. 2, but fell on her switch backside 720. She raised her hand as if to say, "Oh well." She playfully stuck out her tongue while waiting for her score.
Mitsuki Ono of Japan was second in qualifying. This a day after appearing to be bothered by a hip ailment in training and in some discomfort. Cai Xuetong of China had the third-best score in qualifying, with Queralt Castellet of Spain also in the mix.
The biggest surprise was the performance of American Maddie Mastro, who finished just outside of the top-12 that advanced to Thursday's final. She was in the last spot but was bumped out by one of the final riders, Elizabeth Hosking of Canada.
___
Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin missed a gate early in the first run of the slalom at the Beijing Games.
Just like in her first event of these Olympics, the giant slalom, the American racer was done for the day within a matter of seconds.
After Wednesday’s mistake in the slalom, which she won at the 2014 Sochi Games, Shiffrin sat on the side of the hill and bowed her head.
The 26-year-old Shiffrin is trying to become the first Alpine ski racer from the United States to win three Olympic golds across a career.
She has said she hoped to enter all five individual events at Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center.
___
Defending Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia is on the Beijing slopes and training after crashing and injuring her left knee and leg last month.
The Italian arrived late to China after she sprained her left knee, partially tore a cruciate ligament and had a "minor fracture" of the fibula bone in her leg. She also had some tendon damage after the crash in a World Cup super-G in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Jan. 23.
Goggia has won the last eight World Cup downhills that she completed.
Goggia arrived in China on Monday and was checked out by the Italian team's medical staff. She then did three runs of giant slalom and three runs of super-G training on Tuesday and was doing more of the same on Wednesday.
The team says she has not decided yet if she will race the super-G on Friday but she is planning on taking part in the first of three downhill training sessions on Saturday. The downhill race is scheduled for Tuesday.
