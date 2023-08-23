LSU coach Brian Kelly summed up the challenge confronting college football's top programs these days: Catching up with Georgia.

The two-time defending national champion and preseason No. 1 Bulldogs are Alabama's successor as the annual "team to beat" overall and in a powerful Southeastern Conference that has three teams opening in the top five. The Crimson Tide checks in at No. 4 heading into what amounts to a potential rebound season for Nick Saban's team.

