US Nationals Swimmings

Chase Kalisz swims the breaststroke leg of the the men's 400-meter individual medley at the U.S. nationals swimming meet in Indianapolis, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Kalisz has become the seventh American swimmer to make six world championship teams. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Add another member to the six-timers club.

Chase Kalisz became the seventh American swimmer to make a half-dozen world championship teams with a runner-up finish in the 400-meter individual medley at the U.S. nationals.

