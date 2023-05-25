APTOPIX Heat Celtics Basketball

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum dunks during the first half in Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

 Michael Dwyer

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have looked elimination in the face four times this postseason and still haven't blinked.

Derrick White had 24 points, including six 3-pointers, and the Celtics dominated the Miami Heat 110-97 on Thursday night in Game 5 to extend the Eastern Conference finals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.