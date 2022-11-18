NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics are trying to remain mindful of the things they could be doing better as they continue to vanquish one opponent after another.

Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win.

