BOSTON (AP) — Al Horford's 7-year-old, Ean, sat in the front row of the postgame news conference, wearing a hat from last season's NBA Finals.
Up on the podium, his father needed no reminder of what Thursday night's game against the Golden State Warriors meant for the Celtics and their fans.
"Yeah, it's a big game," the Boston big man said after scoring 20 points with 10 rebounds and three blocked shots, making a key 3-pointer in overtime to help the Celtics beat the Warriors 121-118 in a finals rematch.
"You know, I wanted to come out here, and I wanted to win. I wanted to win really bad," Horford said. "It's a regular season. It's just one game. It's over. But it's an important game."
Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Horford's overtime 3 with one of his own to put Boston up by seven with 1:30 left. Jaylen Brown added 16 points, making a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.
The victory snapped a four-game losing streak against Golden State — the last three games of the finals and the first regular-season rematch, which the Warriors won in San Francisco in December.
"The fact of the matter is we lost. We lost the championship," Tatum said. "No one win — we can't bring that back. We can't go back in time and change that.
"So we didn't look at this as a rematch of the finals," he said. "It's just one game."
Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Jordan Poole had 24 and Klay Thompson also had 24 before fouling out in overtime for the Warriors. The defending champions fell to 5-18 on the road this season.
"Disappointed that we didn't close the game, but I know we can do this," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "Better now than in the playoffs."
Boston led by as many as 10 in the first half but trailed for the entire second half before Brown's 3-pointer tied it. The Celtics scored the first four points of overtime but Draymond Green hit a pair of free throws and Curry sank a 3 to give the Warriors a 111-110 lead.
Brown made a floater to take back the lead, then Horford hit a 3-pointer and Tatum made his to give the Celtics a 118-111 lead with 1:26 to play. Boston got sloppy down the stretch to give Golden State a chance at the buzzer, but Poole's half-court shot wasn't close.
The Warriors won the finals in Game 6 in Boston, and then won the first rematch of the regular season in San Francisco. Although the Celtics have come out to the best record in the NBA this season, the losses to Golden State still rankle them.
Tatum struggled against the Warriors in June and scored 18 points on 6-for-21 shooting at Golden State on Dec. 10. But he credited Horford, who had 10 points, five rebounds and a chase-down blocked shot in the first period, with getting Boston off to a good start at home.
"Al came out and looked like he was 25 today," Tatum said. "He came out and set the tone, he really did. And we all kind of followed behind that the rest of the night."
BULLS 126, WARRIORS 108
PARIS (AP) — With Victor Wembanyama sitting courtside and watching some of the players he'll go up against next season, Zach LaVine scored 30 points and Chicago never trailed in a win over Detroit at the NBA Paris Game.
DeMar DeRozan added 26 points for the Bulls, and Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and six assists.
Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 25 points. Killian Hayes, the only French player on either roster, scored four points for Detroit on 2-of-13 shooting, but had a game-high eight assists.
Hamidou Diallo had 17 points on 7-for-8 shooting for Detroit, while Saddiq Bey and Jaden Ivey each scored 16 for the Pistons.
TIMBERWOLVES 128, RAPTORS 126
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D'Angelo Russell scored 16 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Edwards had 23 and Minnesota rallied to beat Toronto.
Kyle Anderson added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, which was down Rudy Gobert and Austin Rivers and playing the second game of a back-to-back after a fourth-quarter collapse a night earlier in Denver.
The Timberwolves erased a 14-point deficit midway through the fourth with a defensive effort not typically seen from Minnesota, particularly without Gobert making an impact down low. Toronto scored just seven points in the final 9:46.
Scottie Barnes had 12 of his season-high 29 points in the fourth for Toronto, which had won four of six. Fred VanVleet added 25 points and 10 assists for the Raptors. Toronto scored 62 points in the paint without Gobert to protect the rim and added 23 fast-break points.
