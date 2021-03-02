BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics have had trouble at times this season holding on to leads late in games.
Boston benefited from the surprise absence of one of the league's top stars to avoid that and post its first winning streak in a month.
Kemba Walker had 25 points and six assists, and the Celtics took advantage of a late scratch of All-Star Kawhi Leonard and held off the Los Angeles Clippers 117-112 on Tuesday night.
Jaylen Brown finished with 18 points. Jayson Tatum and Payton Pritchard each added 14 as the Celtics posted three straight victories for the first time since January.
"I'm just playing the right way. Taking whatever the defense gives me. The shots are just falling. That's it," Walker said. "At the end of the day the overall goal is to win. We've been doing that."
Coach Brad Stevens said he's proud of how his team has responded after a stretch that saw them lose nine of 14.
"They've stayed together when they could have been pulled apart by the noise," he said.
The Clippers, who have lost five of eight, played without Leonard after he was ruled out shortly before the game due to back spasms.
Paul George led Los Angeles with 32 points. Reggie Jackson took Leonard's place in the starting lineup and finished with 25 points and seven assists.
Leonard was listed as a starter before the game, but never took the floor during warmups. The team announced late in the first quarter that he had been ruled out.
Coach Tyronn Lue said he didn't know Leonard's status for Thursday's game against the Wizards.
Leonard has missed seven previous games this season, including two for a mouth laceration, two while in the health and safety protocols and three for a bruised leg.
His absence comes with Los Angeles on the tail end of a five-game road trip, which concludes Thursday at Washington. He was coming off a game in which he played 37 minutes in the Clippers' loss at Milwaukee on Sunday.
Jackson said with Leonard out, the Celtics used their length to their advantage.
"They were comfortable switching and also comfortable playing one-on-one defense," Jackson said. "A lot of teams right now have been hurting us with the switching."
In a game that featured 16 lead changes, the Celtics took a 91-89 edge into the fourth quarter. It grew to 111-100 on a layup by Tatum with 4:23 remaining.
A 3-pointer by Jackson and free throw by Patrick Beverley got Los Angeles within 113-109 at the 1:53 mark.
George hit a 3 to cut it to 114-112. Daniel Theis was fouled, but calmly sank two free throws to help seal it.
The Celtics took advantage of not having to contend with Leonard on the defensive end and started the game 9 of 10 from the field to take an early 20-13 lead.
But George picked up the offensive slack for the Clippers, scoring 21 points in the opening 24 minutes to put Los Angeles in front 63-62 at the half.
Walker said he likes the way his team is trending with one game to go before the break.
"We've just been playing well, playing tough. Not letting little things affect us throughout the course of the game," he said. "That's the difference."
HAWKS 94, HEAT 80
MIAMI (AP) — Trae Young scored 18 points, including 13 straight for his team in the fourth quarter, and Atlanta snapped Miami's six-game winning streak.
John Collins scored 17 for Atlanta, which lost at Miami on Sunday and fired coach Lloyd Pierce on Monday. Kevin Huerter scored 16 for the Hawks and Clint Capela had 10 points and 17 rebounds.
Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic each scored 14 for Miami, which missed a chance to get over .500 for the first time this season. Bam Adebayo scored 11 for the Heat, who shot 37% — their fourth-worst showing of the season.
Miami was outrebounded 47-26, by far its worst margin of the season, and was held to a season-low in points. The Heat were again without Jimmy Butler, who missed his second consecutive game with right knee inflammation.
GRIZZLIES 125, WIZARDS 111
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ja Morant had 35 points and 10 assists, De'Anthony Melton and Dillon Brooks each added 20 points, and Memphis beat Washington.
Jonas Valanciunas had 11 points and 16 rebounds for Memphis, which has won back-to-back road games for the first time since winning four in a row away as part of a seven-game win streak from Jan. 8 to Feb. 1.
Russell Westbrook had 23 points and 15 assists for the Wizards, but also committed eight of Washington's 22 turnovers.
Bradley Beal also scored 23 points for Washington, which has lost two in a row after winning seven of eight. Robin Lopez added 14 while hitting all six of his field goal attempts.
SPURS 119, KNICKS 83
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Trey Lyles scored a season-high 18 points, Dejounte Murray added 17 and San Antonio used a balanced effort to end New York's three-game winning streak.
San Antonio had eight players score at least eight points, with Patty Mills and Luka Samanic each adding 14 points in the Spurs' seventh straight home victory over New York.
Immanuel Quickley led New York with 26 points. RJ Barrett added 15 and All-Star Julius Randle had 14.
The Knicks had won seven of nine entering Tuesday's game, but were never able to find a consistent rhythm against the Spurs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.