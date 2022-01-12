SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lamar Stevens scored 15 of career-high 23 points in the third quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the short-handed Utah Jazz 111-91 on Wednesday night.
Darius Garland had his first triple-double with 11 points, a career-high 15 assists and a career-high 10 rebounds. Lauri Markkanen added 20 points, Kevin Love had 16, and Eric Mobley finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Cleveland improved to 3-1 on its six-game trip.
Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points for the Jazz. Eric Paschall added 18 points, and Donovan Mitchell had 17. Utah lost its fourth consecutive game and suffered a wire-to-wire loss for the first time in 117 games.
With centers Rudy Gobert, Hassan Whiteside and Udoka Azubuike and forward Rudy Gay in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the Jazz went with 6-foot-5 Royce O'Neale as their starting center.
Cleveland took advantage of the small lineup and never trailed. The Cavaliers had a 50-32 rebounding edge and outscored Utah 60-36 in the paint.
The Jazz erased an 11-point deficit late in the first quarter with baskets on seven consecutive possessions. Clarkson drove for a layup to kickstart the run and scored back-to-back baskets to help Utah tie it at 24.
Cleveland gradually built up a double-digit lead again before halftime. Love and Markkanen made back-to-back baskets to ignite a 14-4 run that put the Cavaliers up 50-36 midway through the second quarter.
Mitchell and Bogdanovic made back-to-back 3-pointers to cut it to 62-58 early in the third quarter. Cleveland answered with a 21-0 run to keep Utah from erasing a lead once again. Stevens scored on four straight possessions to fuel the spurt and finished it off with a dunk that gave the Cavaliers an 83-58 lead.
The Jazz went 5 1/2 minutes without scoring during the third quarter.
KNICKS 108, MAVERICKS 85
NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 32 points, Mitchell Robinson had a season-high 19 and New York snapped Dallas' six-game winning streak.
Robinson threw down three dunks in a powerful third quarter for the Knicks, who won for the fourth time in five games and returned to .500 at 21-21. He shot 9 for 10 from the field and had 10 rebounds.
Julius Randle finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Booed in the last game after holding his thumb down to the crowd last week, he gave fans nothing to be mad about with a strong all-around game.
Luka Doncic had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Mavericks, who had won six straight for the first time since 2016 and were looking for their longest winning streak since an eight-game run in their 2010-11 NBA championship season.
But after ending Chicago's nine-game win streak in their last game, the Mavericks clanged their way to an 8-for-37 night from 3-point range. Doncic had only five assists, in part because his teammates missed so many open looks behind the arc — though he was only 1 for 9 there himself.
Dallas remained without coach Jason Kidd and former Knicks All-Star Kristaps Porzingis because of health and safety protocols.
HORNETS 109, 76ERS 98
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gordon Hayward made his first nine shots and scored 30 points and Charlotte beat Philadelphia to snap a 16-game losing streak in the series.
Hayward was 9 of 9 in first half -- that included four 3-pointers — for 22 points. Terry Rozier added 22 points, and Miles Bridges had 21. The Hornets hadn't beaten the 76ers since Nov. 2, 2016.
Joel Embiid scored 31 points for the fifth straight game for Philadelphia. The 76ers had won seven in a row.
CELTICS 119, PACERS 100
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 34 points, Jayson Tatum added 33 and Boston beat Indiana.
Boston snapped a six-game road losing streak, beating Indiana for the second time in three days and the fourth straight time.
Myles Turner had 18 points for Indiana. The Pacers have lost two in a row and eight of nine.
WIZARDS 112, MAGIC 106
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma had 19 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to help Washington beat Orlando.
Washington has won three in a row, and the Wizards won for a second consecutive night without star guard Bradley Beal, who was out because of health and safety protocols.
Cole Anthony had 19 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the NBA-worst Magic. They have lost 10 in a row.
HEAT 115, HAWKS 91
ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Herro had 21 points and Miami scored the first 16 points of the second half to break open a close game against Atlanta.
Herro added 11 assists. Caleb Martin had 18 points to help the Heat finish 4-2 on a trip.
John Collins led Atlanta with 16 points. Trae Young had 15.
ROCKETS 128, SPURS 124
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Eric Gordon had 31 points and Houston beat San Antonio to snap a three-game skid.
Christian Wood scored 23 points, Kevin Porter Jr. added 18 and Jalen Green 14 for Houston.
Dejounte Murray had a career-high 32 points for the Spurs. San Antonio has lost four straight and seven of eight.
