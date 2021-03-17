The Harding Academy Wildcats are playing their best basketball of the season at the right time.
After finishing fourth in the 3A-2 district tournament, Harding Academy (20-7) has won six consecutive games and will go for a seventh Friday night when it plays Mayflower for the Class 3A state championship at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
“You look at coming into the year with COVID and getting a late start because of football, we knew we’d be a competitive team in our league,” Harding Academy coach Brad Francis said. “I thought we were in good position at the end of the regular season. Then the district tournament hits and everybody was like ‘what’s going on.’”
Harding Academy, the second seed in the district tournament, finished fourth after losses to Clinton and Pangburn.
“After the first game at Manila [a 65-52 win over top-seeded Manila in the first round of the regional], we won there and the confidence really rose,” Francis said. “We felt like we could go out and compete with anybody. That’s what we’ve done. We’ve found different ways to win six games.”
Francis said defense will be key against the Eagles.
“In the last couple of weeks, defense has been what is our strength,” Francis said. “It will have to be that again. It will be a real challenge because they are a really talented offensive ball club and players with size.
“Again, it will have to be done with our defense.”
Mayflower enters the state title game 25-3. The Eagles have won six consecutive games after falling to Baptist Prep in the final of their district tournament.
The Eagles start three seniors (Braxtyn McCuien, Westin Pickell and Brandon Patterson), a junior (B.J. Gilliam) and a sophomore (Kaleb Moody).
“Braxton and Westin have been three-year starters,” said longtime Mayflower coach Brent Stallings. “We went to the Final Four the last two years. We finally broke through and made it to the finals this year.”
As far as facing the Wildcats goes, Stallings said “Harding is Harding.”
“If you’ve watched Harding this year, you’ve watched them for the past 10 years,” Stallings said. “They are well coached. They are fundamentally sound. They are disciplined, and they execute. And that is hard to beat. We’re going to have to come out and play really well to beat them. We may have some size advantage on them which gives us some advantages there.
“They play great man defense. I’ve watched them on film, and I’ve watched them live a couple times. We’re going to have to do just a good a job of executing as they do. We’ve got to do just as good a job defending as they do. It’s going to be a good basketball game between two good teams.”
Harding Academy is going for its second state title in school history. The Wildcats won the Class 3A title in 2013 under Francis.
“I think it maybe adds some legitimacy to your program when you can do things consistently, and it’s not a one-year thing,” Francis said if his team were to win Friday. “This is only our second state championship game appearance, but we’ve been to the state tournament several times over the last 10 or 15 years. We’re a program that has been pretty consistent. This would help validate that.”
Several players on Harding Academy’s team won a state championship in football in December.
“I think it’s huge,” Francis said. “This team, regardless of the situation it’s in, they don’t get rattled easily. I think that is because they have played in a lot of big games. They understand the importance of sticking with your game plan, believing in it and each other and usually good things come from it.”
