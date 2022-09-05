Miller

Harding Academy sophomore quarterback Owen Miller racked up nearly 300 passing yards during the Wildcats' 41-14 victory over Harmony Grove on Friday.

Harding Academy's offense and defense turned in their expected performances during the Wildcats' 41-14 blowout victory over Harmony Grove, but it was special teams, most notably senior kicker Kyle Ferrie, who stole the show with a school record 56-yard field goal as the Wildcats easily improved their early-season record to 2-0.

Sophomore quarterback Owen Miller continued his strong start to the season, going 24 of 29 for 296 yards and three touchdowns, but it was Ferrie's second-quarter kick that came within a yard of setting the all-time Arkansas High School record that stunned everyone, including head coach Neil Evans.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.