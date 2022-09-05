Harding Academy's offense and defense turned in their expected performances during the Wildcats' 41-14 blowout victory over Harmony Grove, but it was special teams, most notably senior kicker Kyle Ferrie, who stole the show with a school record 56-yard field goal as the Wildcats easily improved their early-season record to 2-0.
Sophomore quarterback Owen Miller continued his strong start to the season, going 24 of 29 for 296 yards and three touchdowns, but it was Ferrie's second-quarter kick that came within a yard of setting the all-time Arkansas High School record that stunned everyone, including head coach Neil Evans.
“It was an impressive thing to witness,” Evans said. “It was certainly a night none of us will ever forget seeing Kyle Ferrie kick that ball. For our guys to be able to go out there and execute that snap, that hold, and a kick from that distance. That says a lot about how hard those specialists work. It also says a lot about the poise of our players.”
The big question for Harding Academy heading into the game was how the defense respond to having four starters out due to injury. That was quickly answered, however, as the Wildcats held Harmony Grove to a single offensive score and less than 100 yards rushing after the Hornets posted nearly 40 points in their win last week over Junction City.
Junior defensive back Jack Citty was a highlight for the Wildcats defensively with two interceptions, both of which were returned deep into Harmony Grove territory. Junior Wyatt Simmons led tackling with six, including a sack, and senior defensive end Levi Mercer had five tackles and a sack.
“I thought our defense was the highlight of the night,” Evans said. “Not trying to take anything away from the offense, and I'm obviously proud of the overall effort to go out on the road and beat a top-five 3A opponent. Just having to put guys in there we haven't seen in games a whole lot. We had a lot of youth on the field, so I'm just really proud of our defensive effort.”
The Wildcats will not be in action this Friday, but will return with another road game, next Friday, at Booneville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.