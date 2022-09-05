Harding Academy's offense and defense had their expected performances during the Wildcats' 41-14 victory over Harmony Grove on Friday, but it was special teams, specifically senior kicker Kyle Ferrie, who stole the show with a school-record 56-yard field goal as Harding Academy improved their early-season record to 2-0.
Sophomore quarterback Owen Miller turned in another solid performance in only his second varsity start, going 24 of 29 for 296 yards and three touchdowns, and Ferrie set a school record with his successful field goal and came within a yard of setting Arkansas' all-time record.
"Pretty impressive thing to witness," Wildcats head coach Neil Evans said. "It was definitely a night none of us will ever forget watching Kyle Ferrie kick that ball. For those guys to be able to go out and execute that snap, that hold. And that kick, I mean, that just shows how hard all those specialists work. It also says a lot about the poise of our players."
One question mark for the Wildcats heading into the game was how the defense would respond to having four starters out due to injury. That question was answered in quick fashion as they held Harmony Grove's offense to a single score and less than 100 yards rushing after the Hornets posted nearly 40 points the previous week in a win over Junction City. Junior defensive back Jack Citty was a highlight for the defense with two interceptions, both of which were returned deep into Hornets' territory.
Senior defensive end Levi Mercer had five tackles with one sack. Junior Wyatt Simmons had six tackles and a sack.
"We're obviously proud of the overall effort," Evans said. "To go on the road and beat a top-five 3A opponent, but I was probably most impressed with our defense, having to put guys in there we haven't seen in games a whole lot. We had a lot of youth on the field, so I'm just really proud of our defensive effort."
Both teams scored on their opening drives and Harding maintained an early 7-6 lead until the Wildcats were able to strike again near the end of the opening quarter. The second quarter was all Wildcats, however, as they piled it on their stunned hosts to build a crushing 38-6 lead by intermission.
The Wildcats will not be in action this Friday, but return next Friday with a non-conference game against Booneville.
