Harding Academy's offense and defense had their expected performances during the Wildcats' 41-14 victory over Harmony Grove on Friday, but it was special teams, specifically senior kicker Kyle Ferrie, who stole the show with a school-record 56-yard field goal as Harding Academy improved their early-season record to 2-0.

Sophomore quarterback Owen Miller turned in another solid performance in only his second varsity start, going 24 of 29 for 296 yards and three touchdowns, and Ferrie set a school record with his successful field goal and came within a yard of setting Arkansas' all-time record.

