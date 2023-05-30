Tuesday marked the fist day of summer practice for football teams across the state. For many teams, it comes after a brief break following spring football earlier this month, but for an increasing amount of teams, it is their first time back in helmets since last fall.

Put Harding Academy in that category as the Wildcats took to the artificial turf at First Security Stadium early Tuesday morning for the their first on-field reps since last November. The first half of practice was divided up with linemen in one group and receivers in the other before bringing both of them together for downfield scrimmage simulations during the helmets-only session.

