Tuesday marked the fist day of summer practice for football teams across the state. For many teams, it comes after a brief break following spring football earlier this month, but for an increasing amount of teams, it is their first time back in helmets since last fall.
Put Harding Academy in that category as the Wildcats took to the artificial turf at First Security Stadium early Tuesday morning for the their first on-field reps since last November. The first half of practice was divided up with linemen in one group and receivers in the other before bringing both of them together for downfield scrimmage simulations during the helmets-only session.
“This is the first time we've been back on the field together as a team since the state finals,” Wildcats coach Neil Evans said. “We didn't do a spring, so right now there's a little since of trying to close the gap on getting some things in that normally we would have gotten in during the spring.”
Though many teams still go through the routine of spring football with a few teams even still holding full-on scrimmage games, the appeal and overall significance of spring football has started to wane over the past several years. That is especially true for schools who have strong baseball teams still in the hunt of the postseason late into the month of May. The Wildcats baseball team were just over a week removed from winning the 4A State championship on May 20, with a number of those players reporting to the HA field house on Tuesday morning. That list included the game's MVP Kyler Hoover, who is incoming for his senior year as a starting receiver.
Evans has typically not held his team to the traditional rigors of spring and fall camps in favor of a evenly-spread program that utilizes summertime availability to its maximum. It is a system which many area schools are starting to adapt to, but when asked if he considered himself a trailblazer, Evans claimed it was more the result of smaller-school sports overall versus any kind of new vision.
“I don't think so,” Evans said. “And I'm not sure how many are or are not doing that. More of that has to do with trying to do right by our baseball team. We've obviously got some carry-over guys from baseball into football, so I don't want those guys to feel like they are in conflict and have to make a choice between baseball and football. Especially with the amount of time we get with our guys during the summer, it's a no brainer.”
Evans said the first day of practice went the way he anticipated, possibly better. Returning a majority of starters is always a positive for any coach trying to put things in first gear heading into fall.
“We're an old football team,” Evans said. “We've got a lot of guys back. We bring 4 of our 5 offensive linemen back, we bring our quarterback back. We have our core group of receivers back, we just have a lot of guys back who this time last year were pups that we didn't know much about, so now we kind of have an idea. That part has been really, really nice. Schematically, we are a little bit ahead of where I thought we might be, especially given that we didn't have a spring. Our numbers are great, there's just a lot of really exciting things around this group right now.”
Though many starters return for 2023, there were a number of influential seniors gone from last year's team including defensive end Levi Mercer and running back Heath Griffin. The Wildcats will also have a big void on special teams with ace kicker Kyle Ferrie now beginning his college career.
“Without a doubt,” Evans said. “You know, you lose a four-year starter in Levi Mercer, that's a huge deal. And obviously, Heath Griffin, we only had him for one year, but the maturity and kind of old-player since of knowing how to play. It's hard to replace, but I'm really excited about Isaac Baker coming into that role. One thing he does is give us a great set of hands and the ability to run some great routes, so we're excited about that.”
Starting quarterback and incoming junior Owen Miller got plenty of reps in Tuesday morning, as did backup QB and starting defensive player Cam Pryor. Pryor took some varsity snaps last year as a freshman, and at this point appears to be the clear backup for Miller.
“Really on defense, the only real new thing is the safety in Cam Pryor,” Evans said. “The rest of them, like Trenton Hall played corner last year, he's going to play linebacker this year, there's an element to where guys may be in a new spot, but they're not new to playing. Cam was our junior-high quarterback last year. Outstanding athlete, he's going to start at safety, which is huge for us. He plays all three sports, he's really good at all of them. He will elevate everything we do from a physicality standpoint and an athletic standpoint.”
The Wildcats are shooting for their fifth-consecutive trip to the state football finals for a shot at their fourth title in five years. Last year's crushing loss to Malvern was unexpected for many, but Evans said his group is not coming in to the new season with any kind of chip on their shoulders, but a simple philosophy of self-improvement.
“I don't think so,” Evans said. “Obviously, there are some parts to how it ended last year that makes you reevaluate yourself as a coach, big time, but nothing crazy. Just things you look at and say you have to get better at, and then try to design practice plans and things to achieve those improvements. Those teams who were in the hunt late last year, I assume will be all of the same teams in the hunt late again this year.”
