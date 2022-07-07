ATLANTA (AP) — Dylan Carlson hit a tiebreaking single in the top of the 11th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Thursday night to snap their four-game losing streak.
Nolan Gorman singled to begin the 11th and advance placement runner Nolan Arenado to third. Carlson's single glanced off the glove of second baseman Phil Gosselin, and the Cardinals led 3-2.
Spencer Strider dominated with a career-high 12 strikeouts in six innings for the defending World Series champion Braves, who began the game 26-7 since June 1, best in the major leagues since that date.
Juan Yepez's sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th broke a 1-all tie for St. Louis. Matt Olson's RBI single tied it at 2 in the bottom half.
Michael Harris II hit a tying homer off Giovanny Gallegos in the seventh inning for Atlanta. Albert Pujols delivered a pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the top of the inning for St. Louis, giving him 121 sacrifice flies to tie Hank Aaron and Frank Thomas for fourth place on the career list.
Strider mixed a fastball that regularly touched 99 mph and a high 80s slider that was equally effective, recording a strikeout in each of the first nine outs to mark the first time that's happened since the Braves debuted in Atlanta in 1966.
Strider, a fourth-round draft pick out of Clemson in 2020, has struck out 102 in 65 2/3 innings this year. He allowed two hits, no runs and two walks.
Ryan Helsley (5-1) earned the win in 2 1/3 innings. Packy Naughton earned his first save, and Tyler Matzek (0-2) took the loss.
St. Louis struck out 19 times. The Cardinals, second in the NL Central, had dropped six of seven.
Nolan Arenado popped up to begin the fourth, the first out that was put in play by the Cardinals. Strider struck out three more the rest of the way.
The hard-throwing right-hander topped 100 mph for the first time when Brendan Donovan was caught looking for the second out of the third, his seventh straight strikeout before Juan Yepez lined a clean opposite-field single in the third. Paul Goldschmidt whiffed to end the inning.
Strider, who struck out 11 in a win last Saturday at Cincinnati and has three double-digit strikeout games in eight career starts, gave up a bloop double to Goldschmidt and a walk to Arenado in the first but struck out Gorman to end the threat. He struck out the side and faced the minimum in the second.
Matthew Liberatore allowed Adam Duvall's double in the second and a single to Matt Olson in the third, but otherwise kept the Braves off the bases through the first three innings.
ASTROS 5, ROYALS 2, 11 INNINGS
HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander got his MLB-leading 11th win, Yordan Alvarez hit his 26th homer and Houston beat Kansas City.
Jose Altuve added a homer and three RBIs for the Astros, who bounced back after a 7-4 loss Wednesday night that snapped an eight-game winning streak. Houston took three of four from Kansas City.
Verlander (11-3) grinded through six innings, allowing seven hits and two runs — one earned — with eight strikeouts to lower his ERA to 2.00 in his remarkable return from Tommy John surgery.
Kris Bubic (1-6) yielded four hits and three runs while tying a career high with six walks in 5 1/3 innings for his second straight loss.
METS 10, MARLINS 0
NEW YORK (AP) — J.D. Davis hit his first major league grand slam, James McCann had a three-run homer and New York routed Miami behind a strong start from Trevor Williams.
Davis set a career high with five RBIs and Williams (2-5) pitched seven innings of two-hit ball as the NL East leaders won easily in the opener of a four-game series.
Starling Marte and Davis each had three of New York's 12 hits. Davis also scored three times and combined with McCann to give the Mets eight RBIs from the bottom two spots in their batting order.
Davis scored on Brandon Nimmo's double in the third to put New York in front and delivered an RBI single in the fourth. McCann followed with his second home run of the season, connecting off starter Daniel Castano (1-2) to make it 6-0.
YANKEES 6, RED SOX 5
BOSTON (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a grand slam, Aaron Hicks homered on the next pitch and New York held on to beat Boston despite a pair of home runs from Red Sox All-Star candidate Rafael Devers
The Yankees staked Gerrit Cole (8-2) to a 5-0 lead in the third. But he gave up Devers' two-run shot in the bottom half and his three-run shot in the fifth. Cole was charged with five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven. Clay Holmes pitching the ninth for his 16th save.
Red Sox starter Josh Winckowski (3-3) gave up six runs on six hits and five walks in five innings.
PHILLIES 5, NATIONALS 3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Darick Hall homered, doubled and drove in two runs, and Philadelphia took two of three from last-place Washington.
Nick Nelson (3-1) gave up one hit in two scoreless innings in relief of starter Bailey Falter. Seranthony Dominguez worked a perfect ninth for his third save in four chances.
The Phillies went ahead with three runs in the third off Joan Adon (1-12).
Luis García had a pair of doubles and an RBI before leaving the game in the seventh inning with a possible injury, and Juan Soto had two hits and drove in a run for the Nationals.
TIGERS 2, WHITE SOX 1
CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning while outpitching Dylan Cease, Javier Báez homered and Detroit hung on beat Chicago, running its winning streak to five games.
Pinch-hitter Spencer Torkelson had an RBI single in the ninth to give Detroit a two-run lead. Chicago made it interesting in the bottom half against closer Gregory Soto, who earned his 17th save in 19 chances.
Tim Anderson singled with one out, AJ Pollock walked and Luis Robert cut it to 2-1 with a double down the right-field line. But with runners on second and third, Soto struck out José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez.
Brieske (2-6) struck out four and walked one to win for the second time in 14 major league starts.
Cease (7-4) — 10-0 in his first 11 starts against Detroit — went six innings, allowing one run on three hits. He struck out eight and walked three.
REDS 5, PIRATES 1, GAME 2
PIRATES 4, REDS 2, GAME 1
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jonathan India hit a go-ahead single, Brandon Drury added a two-run triple in the nightcap and Cincinnati split a doubleheader with Pittsburgh.
India snapped a 1-1 tie with his two-out single in the seventh inning off Bryse Wilson, which followed an error by second baseman Josh VanMeter that allowed Nick Senzel to reach. Drury followed against reliever Chris Stratton and hit a line drive that eluded right fielder Ben Gamel's diving effort and rolled to the wall for a triple.
Tommy Pham capped the rally with an RBI single.
Wilson (1-5) allowed four runs — just one earned — on seven hits in a season-high 6 2/3 innings.
Reiver Sanmartin (1-4), Cincinnati's fourth pitcher, pitched 2 2/3 innings for the win.
Pittsburgh won the opener behind rookie starter Roansy Contreras, who allowed one run in six innings.
Michael Chavis hit a tiebreaking two-run double and Diego Castillo homered to back Contreras (3-2), who allowed four hits and one run with one walk and seven strikeouts. David Ednar worked the ninth for his 14th save.
Mike Minor (1-6) struck out a season-high eight over 6 1/3 innings on the way to his fourth straight loss. He allowed four runs on five hits with two walks and a hit batter.
ORIOLES 4, ANGELS 1
BALTIMORE (AP) — Rookie Adley Rutschman hit his first home run at Camden Yards and Baltimore extended its winning streak to a season-best five games.
Jordan Lyles (5-7) pitched into the seventh inning, allowing one run and five hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Jorge López worked the ninth for his 15th save in 19 opportunities.
Rutschman hit a solo shot off fellow rookie Chase Silseth (1-3). Ryan Mountcastle had a run-scoring double in the third inning and added a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Trey Mancini also had a run-scoring single.
Kurt Suzuki had a sacrifice fly in the seventh for the Angels, who fell to 1-5 on their nine-game trip.
