ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dylan Carlson homered twice, including a grand slam, to help Miles Mikolas win for the first time in two years as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Diego Padres 8-2 on Friday night.
It was the Cardinals' sixth win in a row and extended their lead for the second wild card spot to 1 1/2 games over San Diego. The Cincinnati Reds beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 and remain one game back of St. Louis.
Mikolas (1-2) threw 5 2/3 shutout innings, allowing three hits, walking two and striking out three. He last won on Sept. 12, 2019. Mikolas missed all last season with an injured right shoulder, and he missed a considerable part of this season with right forearm tightness.
The Cardinals jumped all over Padres emergency starter Vince Velasquez in the first inning. Velasquez signed with San Diego Wednesday after the Padres placed Blake Snell on the Injured List with a left abductor groin strain.
Tommy Edman led off with a double and scored on Paul Goldschmidt's single. O'Neill then homered into the Padres bullpen giving the Cardinals an early 3-0 lead.
Carlson made it 4-0 with a solo homer in the fourth and then hit his second career grand slam in the eighth off reliever Ross Detwiler. Carlson is the first Cardinals rookie to hit multiple grand slams in a season.
Velasquez (3-7) threw four innings, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out four.
The Padres scored twice in the seventh. After the Padres loaded the bases with one out, Tommy Pham scored on pinch-hitter Jake Cronenworth's sacrifice fly and Eric Hosmer came home on Jurickson Profar's RBI single.
San Diego had its two-game winning streak snapped.
