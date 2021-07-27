CLEVELAND (AP) — Adam Wainwright won in his first appearance at Progressive Field, Paul DeJong hit a go-ahead homer and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cleveland Indians 4-2 Tuesday night.
DeJong's two-out, two-run drive in the seventh inning off Bryan Shaw (3-5) put St. Louis in front 3-2. Harrison Bader also homered, doubled twice and stole a base as the Cardinals moved back over .500 at 51-50.
"Shaw has been around the league for a while, so I know what he has," DeJong said. "I just tried to simplify things and was hoping the ball would go out."
Wainwright (8-6) went seven innings and earned his 175th career victory, extending his franchise record to 33 stadiums pitched in during the regular season. Seattle reliever Joe Smith is the active leader with 37.
The 39-year-old Wainwright gave up four hits, including a two-run homer to José Ramírez. He struck out eight and walked two.
"I walked down to the batting tunnel instead of the bullpen because I've never pitched here before," Wainwright said, chuckling. "I do remember the clubhouse, I think, but Cleveland is not somewhere we've been to a lot in my career."
St. Louis tacked on an insurance run in the ninth when reliever Phil Maton walked Dylan Carlson with the bases loaded. Alex Reyes picked up his 24th save in 25 opportunities.
Bader has multiple hits in six of the last eight games and is batting .384 (28 for 73) since returning from a fractured rib on July 1.
"Harrison took a bunch of real good at-bats tonight," Wainwright said. "And that was a huge home run by Paul against a really great reliever."
Cal Quantrill matched his season high with six innings for the Indians, allowing four hits, including Bader's homer. The right-hander exited with a 2-1 lead and has not lost in nine starts since June 6.
Ramírez put Cleveland ahead 2-1 in the fourth with his 21st homer. The Indians have lost 16 of 23 to sink into seventh place in the AL wild-card race, possibly making them a seller heading into the trade deadline Friday.
"I'm concerned because of the games we've lost, but it's our job to come back out and go get wins," Ramírez said.
Wainwright and 10-time All-Star Yadier Molina made their 293rd start as battery-mates, which ranks fourth all-time. Molina went 0 for 4 after a three-game absence with a stiff neck.
"Adam was tremendous again," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "He made pitches when he needed to."
Indians manager Terry Francona returned to the dugout after missing the previous two games with a head cold. Francona is six wins away from tying Hall of Famer Lou Boudreau's franchise record of 728 victories.
BRAVES 12, METS 5
NEW YORK (AP) — Austin Riley hit a grand slam and a two-run homer to set a career high with six RBIs, powering Atlanta to a rout of New York.
Ozzie Albies and Abraham Almonte also had two-run homers for the Braves, who have won two of the first three in a five-game series as they chase the first-place Mets in the NL East. Dansby Swanson delivered a two-run double in the first inning to get Atlanta started.
Charlie Morton (10-3) allowed three runs and five hits with five strikeouts over five innings.
Mets spot starter Jerad Eickhoff (0-2) gave up 10 runs on seven hits and five walks in 3 1/3 innings. Jeff McNeil and Brandon Drury each hit a two-run homer for the Mets after they trailed 10-1 in the fourth.
NATIONALS 6, PHILLIES 4
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trea Turner singled in the first inning and scored on Josh Bell's three-run homer that put Washington ahead to stay, but was then pulled from the victory over Philadelphia because of a positive COVID-19 test.
Juan Soto hit another three-run homer for the Nationals in the second.
Josh Harrison doubled and had two hits for the Nationals, who snapped a five-game losing streak but still have won only twice in their past 15 games.
Bryce Harper hit his first career inside-the-park homer, doubled and drove in a pair of runs for Philadelphia.
Matt Moore (0-3) allowed six runs in six innings. Wander Suero (2-2), the second of four Washington relievers, retired all five batters he faced. Brad Hand finished it off for his 21st save.
YANKEES 4, RAYS 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Montgomery stopped an eight-start winless streak, Aaron Judge singled in his return from COVID-19 and New York beat Tampa Bay.
Montgomery (4-5) gave up five hits in five scoreless innings. The left-hander was 0-4 over his previous eight outings since beating Tampa Bay on June 2, despite allowing three or fewer runs seven times.
Aroldis Chapman, the fourth Yankees reliever, worked the ninth to get his 19th save in 23 chances.
Gio Urshela drove in two runs for the Yankees, including a two-run double in the sixth off Shane McClanahan (4-4) that made it 3-0. Tampa Bay got a two-run homer from Brandon Lowe.
BREWERS 9, PIRATES 0
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Omar Narvaez homered and had four RBIs, Brett Anderson pitched six strong innings and Milwaukee scored eight runs in the first two innings against Pittsburgh.
Narvaez's two-run homer started a three-run first inning, and his two-run single highlighted a five-run second against Luis Oviedo (1-2), who was making his first major league start.
Anderson (3-5) yielded three hits while striking out three and walking one.
Miguel Sanchez, Hunter Strickland and Jandel Gustave pitched one inning each to finish the four-hitter, the Brewers' 11th shutout of the season.
MARLINS 7, ORIOLES 3
BALTIMORE (AP) — Sandy León hit a three-run homer in the second inning and Sandy Alcantara pitched into the seventh, helping Miami beat Baltimore.
Lewin Diaz and Brian Anderson added solo shots for Miami, which has won three straight. León singled and scored in the fourth.
Alcantara (6-9) allowed three runs and six hits in six-plus innings. He held Baltimore without a hit until Austin Hays led off the bottom of the fourth with a home run. Cedric Mullins also homered for the Orioles.
Spenser Watkins (2-1) allowed four runs and nine hits in four innings. He hadn't allowed more than a run in any of his first three big league starts.
WHITE SOX 5, ROYALS 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eloy Jiménez logged his first big hit of the season, launching a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning that sent Chicago past Kansas City.
The 24-year-old slugger tore a pectoral muscle in spring training. He hadn't played in the majors until going 0 for 4 Monday night.
After hitting a single in his first at-bat, he came up in the eighth after a two-out intentional walk to Jose Abreu with Chicago trailing 3-2. Jiménez connected for a 459-foot drive to left-center off Kyle Zimmer (4-1) to cap a four-run rally.
The White Sox increased their AL Central lead to 9 1/2 games.
Reynaldo Lopez (1-0) picked up the win in relief. Liam Hendriks earned his 25th save.
Royals starter Brad Keller allowed one run on four hits over seven innings.
