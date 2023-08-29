There were positives for the Riverview Raiders as they traveled to Haskell on Friday to take on the Haskell Harmony Grove Cardinals in a 42-19 loss.
Riverview sophomore running Trevion Greer rushed for 3 touchdowns, with 2 of them coming in the 2nd half. Greer also had an 85 yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the 1st half called back because of a penalty.
The record heat made it the hottest season opener ever for a Riverview football team. Because of the heat, Riverview, along with the majority of the schools in the state of Arkansas, moved their kickoff to 8 pm. Even with an 8 pm kickoff, temperatures were still in the mid 90s with a heat index over 100. The Cardinals would use a ground attack out of Coach Mike Guthrie’s Diamond T formation to score 42 first half points on the way to the 42-19 win over the Raiders.
Maddox Moore rushed for 2 touchdowns and Peyton Potter rushed for 3 touchdpwns, including scores from 61 & 67 yards. The Cardinals would take a 42-7 lead at halftime, and with the 35 point lead, the sportsmanship rule would be in effect, however, in the 2nd half, the Raiders would dominate time of possession and would outscore Haskell Harmony Grove 12-0.
With the loss, Riverview drops to 0-1 and will return to the friendly confines of Raider Stadium for their home opener on September 1 against the Highland Rebels.
