There were positives for the Riverview Raiders as they traveled to Haskell on Friday to take on the Haskell Harmony Grove Cardinals in a 42-19 loss.

Riverview sophomore running Trevion Greer rushed for 3 touchdowns, with 2 of them coming in the 2nd half. Greer also had an 85 yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the 1st half called back because of a penalty.

