PITTSBURGH (AP) — By his own admission, J.A. Happ can get inside his head too much sometimes, particularly when the St. Louis Cardinals left-hander faces the same team over and over.
Taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates for the third time in 17 days, the 38-year-old took a deep breath, relaxed and let the guys behind him do most of the hard work.
Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and the Cardinals made a handful of spectacular defensive plays to hold on for a 4-3 win on Friday night.
Edman went deep off Dillon Peters (0-2) to finish a three-run outburst in the fifth and the St. Louis bullpen — which imploded on Thursday — kept Happ unbeaten since St. Louis got him from Minnesota at the trade deadline. Alex Reyes overcame a leadoff single by Anthony Alford in the ninth to pick up his 29th save.
Happ (8-6) improved to 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA in five starts with the Cardinals, allowing two runs on three hits in 5 2/3 innings with three walks and four strikeouts.
A perfectly executed pickoff throw by catcher Yadier Molina in the fourth, a diving grab by Edman at second base in the fifth and a strike from center fielder Harrison Bader to throw out Colin Moran at the plate to end the eighth helped the Cardinals bounce back from a miserable 11-7 loss to the Pirates on Thursday.
"I can't say enough about the defense," Happ said. "Yadi had that pickoff that was huge today, too. Our outfielders have done a great job. Bader's out there flying around every night. You try to rely on those guys."
Pittsburgh has managed five runs in three games this month against the player who was a key addition for the 2015 Pirates team that won 98 games.
Those days are long gone in Pittsburgh. Happ, however, finds himself in the same position now as he was six years ago: trying to keep an NL Central team in the playoff chase.
The Cardinals have plenty of work to do. They entered Friday night five games back in the wild-card race and are getting ready for a bruising stretch that includes series against playoff contenders Milwaukee, Cincinnati (twice) and the Los Angeles Dodgers over the next two weeks.
A day after a four-run seventh-inning lead morphed into a four-run loss, St. Louis rebounded behind Happ and just enough offense (and defense) to prevent another gut-wrenching loss to an also-ran.
"We got punched pretty hard (on Thursday) and we punched right back," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said.
Goldschmidt tripled in the first, singled in the fourth and doubled in the fifth. Needing a home run for the cycle, he struck out looking in the seventh.
Peters kept the Cardinals in check until the fifth, when Edmundo Sosa doubled. Bader followed with an RBI double to the gap in right-center and moved to third on a groundout by Happ. Pirates pitching coach Oscar Marin trotted out to the mound to chat with Peters, who has performed well since joining Pittsburgh's constantly evolving rotation two weeks ago.
Whatever they chatted about didn't help. Edman sent a 2-1 offering from Peters to the bleachers in left field to make it 3-0.
The Pirates drew closer with one run in both the sixth and the eighth. Moran singled home Michael Chavis in the eighth to make it 4-3 but was nailed at home on a perfect throw by Bader.
Jacob Stallings had three of Pittsburgh's eight hits but the Pirates left eight runners on base on a night they wore uniforms honoring the Homestead Grays, a Negro League team based in the city's Homestead neighborhood during the first half of the 20th century.
"We had opportunities to score and we just did not break this game open," Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. "It goes back to early in this game, when we had opportunities and just did not score."
BRAVES 6, GIANTS 5
ATLANTA (AP) — Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Joc Pederson made a leaping catch at the wall for the final out and Atlanta rallied to beat San Francisco to end the Giants' five-game winning streak in a matchup of NL division leaders.
Wilmer Flores led off the ninth with a homer against Braves closer Will Smith to trim Atlanta's lead to one.
Buster Posey hit a two-run homer in his return to San Francisco's lineup. Adam Duvall also homered for the Braves.
A.J. Minter (2-4) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win. Losing pitcher Tony Watson (5-4) allowed three hits, a walk and three earned runs.
NATIONALS 2, METS 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Paolo Espino struck out a career-high seven while also singling and scoring a run for the first time in the majors, leading Washington past New York, which lost for the 19th time in 25 games this month.
Only two players got beyond first base against Espino and four relievers. Francisco Lindor tripled with two outs in the first and was stranded when Javier Báez, who homered in the fourth, struck out.
Espino (4-4) allowed three hits and walked none over five innings. Kyle Finnegan earned his sixth save.
Rich Hill (6-6) took the loss. He gave up five hits and walked none with eight strikeouts in five innings.
RED SOX 4, INDIANS 3
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jonathan Araúz hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning after being recalled before the game due to Boston's COVID-19 case, sending the Red Sox past Cleveland.
Araúz drove a 3-2 pitch from James Karinchak (7-4) over the wall in right to rally the Red Sox, who began the series by placing infielders Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo on the COVID-19 injured list.
José Ramírez hit a two-run homer off Eduardo Rodriguez (10-7) and Yu Chang added a solo shot — his third in three games — for Cleveland.
TIGERS 2, BLUE JAYS 1
DETROIT (AP) — Victor Reyes hit a pinch-hit tiebreaking inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning and Detroit held on to beat Toronto.
Reyes, hitting for Zack Short, led off the inning with a sinking drive to center. Josh Palacios missed a diving attempt at the catch and the ball rolled to the wall. Reyes slid safely under a high relay throw to the plate.
Reyes became the first major leaguer since 1961 (expansion era) to have a pinch-hit go-ahead inside-the-park home run, the Tigers said. Ben Oglivie is the only other Tigers player to hit a pinch-hit inside-the-park home run, on June 2, 1976.
Jose Cisnero (3-4) picked up the win and Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his 16th save. Tim Mayza (4-2) took the loss after allowing the Reyes home run.
RAYS 6, ORIOLES 3
BALTIMORE (AP) — Shane McClanahan won his fifth consecutive start, Mike Zunino hit a three-run homer and Tampa Bay beat Baltimore for its sixth straight win.
Tampa Bay improved to 16-1 against Baltimore this season. The Rays have an AL-best 80-48 record.
McClanahan (9-4) allowed two runs and eight hits with four strikeouts over six innings against his hometown team. Chris Mazza pitched the last three innings for his first save. He allowed a home run to Cedric Mullins in the ninth.
Austin Hays hit his 14th homer and Cedric Mullins homered in the ninth for the Orioles. Matt Harvey (6-14) retired 16 batters in a row, but took the loss.
REDS 6, MARLINS 0
MIAMI (AP) — Wade Miley pitched six-hit ball over seven innings, Tyler Naquin homered and extended his major league-leading hitting streak, and Cincinnati blanked Miami.
Miley (11-4) struck out five, walked one and hit a run-scoring double.
Naquin had three hits to stretch his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest current run in the majors. Mike Moustakas also went deep for the Reds.
Moustakas and Miley had RBI doubles in a four-run fourth.
Miami starter Zach Thompson (2-6) was lifted for a pinch hitter after five innings. The right-hander allowed five runs, six hits, struck out one and walked one.
