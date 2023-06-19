Cardinals Nationals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan hits a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

WASHINGTON (AP) — By his own admission, Jack Flaherty has failed to control his frustration when he's struggled early in games. But the Cardinals' right-hander found a way to produce an outing Monday that was better than the numbers indicated.

Flaherty gave up five runs on eight hits before getting even five outs against the Nationals. To his surprise, he was still on the mound in the seventh inning with the lead.

