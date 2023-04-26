SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Promising St. Louis Cardinals rookie outfielder Jordan Walker was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday following a 7-for-35 slide in his last 10 games.

Walker made his debut on opening day and opened the season with a record-tying 12-game hitting streak. He was hitting .353 through April 10 but his average has dropped to .274 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs. Walker struck out 20 times in 73 at-bats.

