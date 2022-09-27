Cardinals Brewers Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner is congratulated by Albert Pujols after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals finally separated themselves from the Milwaukee Brewers in early August after chasing them for much of the season.

They haven't looked back since, turning what had been a nip-and-tuck NL Central race into something of a runaway.

