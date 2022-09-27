MILWAUKEE (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals finally separated themselves from the Milwaukee Brewers in early August after chasing them for much of the season.
They haven't looked back since, turning what had been a nip-and-tuck NL Central race into something of a runaway.
MVP contender Paul Goldschmidt went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs as the Cardinals clinched the division title Tuesday night by beating the Brewers 6-2 behind six strong innings from Miles Mikolas.
"With the guys that we have and the veteran leadership, we knew that as soon as we smelled some blood right there and we took that lead, we knew we could run away with it," Mikolas said.
Andrew Knizner hit a two-run homer to break out of an 0-for-22 slump as St. Louis sealed its first division crown since 2019 and fourth straight playoff berth by defeating the team that won last year's NL Central championship. This marks the third straight year the Cardinals have wrapped up a postseason spot with a victory over the Brewers.
The Cardinals (90-65) guaranteed themselves at least a tie with second-place Milwaukee (82-72), and now they own the tiebreaker because the victory Tuesday gave St. Louis an insurmountable 10-8 lead in the season series.
St. Louis held a rather low-key celebration on the Brewers' home field after the final out, reacting not much differently than if they'd just won an ordinary game at midseason. The party didn't start until the Cardinals got into the locker room and started popping champagne.
"This is just one step, guys," Albert Pujols told his teammates at the start of the celebration. "Just remember this moment. This is what we want to do deep in October and hopefully win the championship and bring it to the city of St. Louis."
The Brewers remain 1 1/2 games behind Philadelphia for the final NL wild card. The Phillies won the season series with Milwaukee and would get the playoff bid if the teams end up tied.
St. Louis trailed Milwaukee in the NL Central standings for much of the season and was four games back on the morning of July 31. The Cardinals are 37-17 and the Brewers 25-28 since.
"We just didn't really play well enough all season to deserve winning the division," Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich said. "You get what you deserve in sports a lot and we just, for whatever reason, weren't able to put it all together. Not saying we don't still have a shot. We still have a shot at a wild card."
Tuesday's clincher didn't feature much suspense as St. Louis scored the first six runs to delight the large contingent of Cardinals fans at American Family Field.
Mikolas (12-13) struck out nine and allowed only four hits and one walk. The Brewers' lone run off him came in the sixth when Rowdy Tellez hit his 34th homer.
Milwaukee trailed 2-0 when starter Adrian Houser (6-10) left due to a strained right groin with one out in the fourth. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Houser likely will go on the injured list.
The Cardinals grabbed sole possession of first place on Aug. 6 and have been there ever since as part of an exciting season that's included Pujols hitting his 700th career homer, Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado making MVP arguments and Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina becoming the most prolific battery in MLB history.
"Extremely magical when you really think about it," manager Oliver Marmol said. "What's more important about all of it is you've got MVP candidates on our corners, you've got Yadi and Waino chasing 325 (starts together), you've got 700 from Albert, and they never made it about themselves. They always pointed toward winning and taking a step toward a championship. That tells you a lot about the character and the culture of this club."
Molina and Pujols already have announced this is their final season. Now that the Cardinals have earned a division title, they want to keep on winning to make sure those veterans go out in style.
"We want them to leave baseball with one more ring, for sure," Mikolas said.
YANKEES 5, BLUE JAYS 2
Aaron Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris' American League record, as New York clinched the AL East title by beating the Toronto.
The Yankees celebrated their 20th division championship, tied for second-most with the Dodgers behind Atlanta's 21, but not home run history. New York (95-59) secured a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the Division Series.
Judge lined out in his first at-bat and then drew four straight walks in his seventh straight game without a home run. The Yankees have eight games left in the regular season for Judge to tie or break the AL mark set by Maris in 1961.
Despite the loss, Toronto (87-68) maintained its place atop the AL wild-card standings.
Gleyber Torres had three hits and drove in three runs to back Jameson Taillon (14-5), who pitched 7 1/3 sharp innings, allowing two runs and five hits. He's 4-0 in five career starts in Toronto.
José Berríos (11-7) allowed five runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings, losing his second straight outing after a six-start unbeaten streak. His ERA rose to 5.37. Berríos reached 1,000 career strikeouts.
BRAVES 8, NATIONALS 2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a pair of solo home runs and Atlanta beat Washington, extending its winning streak to four games and moving into a first-place tie in the NL East with the New York Mets.
Orlando Arcia also homered and Michael Harris II had a two-run triple for the Braves, who caught the Mets when they lost 6-4 at home to Miami. Both teams have seven games remaining, including a head-to-head three-game series beginning Friday in Atlanta.
With the win, the Braves (97-58) are guaranteed the No. 2 playoff seed in the National League if they finish ahead of the Mets.
Victor Robles homered and Luke Voit had two doubles for the last-place Nationals (53-101).
Collin McHugh (3-2) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win. Paolo Espino (0-8) retired the first 10 Braves batters before giving up four runs and five hits.
MARLINS 6, METS 4
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Carrasco had another short start, lasting just three innings as New York fell into a first-place tie in the NL East with a loss to Miami.
The Marlins closed out the Mets not long after Atlanta completed an 8-2 victory over Washington. The Mets and Braves are both 97-58 with seven games left. The teams are scheduled to play a three-game series this weekend in Atlanta, though the path of Hurricane Ian could force a postponement or relocation.
The Marlins scored twice against Carrasco (15-7) in the first, when Bryan De La Cruz delivered a sacrifice fly and Brian Anderson raced home on a wild pitch. They added two more in the third, when JJ Bleday hit a 339-foot homer just over the right-field wall.
Carrasco allowed six hits and walked one with two strikeouts while throwing four or fewer innings for the fourth time in his last six starts.
Pete Alonso's three-run homer in the fourth — which made him the first Mets player with two 40-homer seasons — cut it to 4-3. But the Marlins answered in the fifth, when Jacob Stallings hit a two-run single off Trevor Williams.
RAYS 6, GUARDIANS 5, 11 INNINGS
CLEVELAND (AP) — Harold Ramírez's two-run double with two outs in the 11th inning gave Tampa Bay a win over Cleveland, helping the Rays tighten the AL wild-card race and ending the Guardians' seven-game winning streak.
The Rays closed within 1 1/2 games of Toronto for the wild-card lead.
Ramírez pulled a 1-2 pitch from Trevor Stephan (6-5) down the left-field line for his second double of the game to score Taylor Walls and Wander Franco. The clutch hit — Tampa Bay's first since the fourth inning — allowed the Rays to open a nine-game road trip with a win over the AL Central champion Guardians.
Javy Guerra (2-0) pitched one inning for the win, and Calvin Faucher, Tampa Bay's ninth pitcher, worked the 11th for his first career save.
Jose Siri hit a two-run homer for Rays.
Guardians reliever Enyel De Los Santos pitched the fourth immaculate inning — nine pitches, three strikeouts — and 112th in major league history in the seventh. The right-hander joined Zach Plesac (2020), Carlos Carrasco (2018) and Justin Masterson (2014) in the team's record books.
CUBS 2, PHILLIES 1
CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched seven innings of four-hit ball, and Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, lifting Chicago over Philadelphia.
The Phillies' magic number to clinch a National League playoff berth is stalled at eight after their third straight loss. The Cubs (68-86) won for the sixth time in seven games.
Stroman (5-7) struck out six and lowered his ERA to 2.50 over his last six starts. Rookie Christopher Morel homered in the third inning for Chicago.
Ian Happ led off the seventh with a single through the middle of the infield off Connor Brogdon (2-2). With two out, Gomes poked a double into the right field corner, scoring Happ.
Bryson Stott walked to start the sixth. After Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins struck out, Bryce Harper hit a deep drive that grazed off the outstretched glove of a diving Morel in left-center, scoring Stott for the Phillies' only run.
RED SOX 13, ORIOLES 9
BOSTON (AP) — Baltimore wasted four homers, including two more by Anthony Santander, in a loss to Triston Casas and Boston, hurting the Orioles' chances of earning an AL wild card.
Adley Rutschman and Ramón Urías also went deep, but Baltimore (80-74) lost for the third time in four games. The Orioles were 3 1/2 back of Seattle for the third AL wild card heading into the day.
Casas hit a two-run homer for Boston, which had dropped six in a row. Tommy Pham had three RBIs, and Rafael Devers hit a two-run single.
The Red Sox scored six runs in the third and five more in the fourth, taking advantage of a series of blunders by the Orioles.
Two of the Boston runs scored on bases-loaded walks by Connor Wong and Xander Bogaerts, and another came home when Rob Refsnyder was hit by a pitch with the bases jammed. Second baseman Rougned Odor committed two errors in the fourth, right after the Orioles scored five in the top half to tie it at 8.
Matt Strahm (4-4), one of four Boston pitchers, earned the win. Joey Krehbiel (5-5), one of seven pitchers used by Baltimore, took the loss.
PIRATES 4, REDS 1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miguel Andújar hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning, leading Pittsburgh past Cincinnati.
Andújar's hit snapped a 1-all tie and came in his second game with the Pirates. The designated hitter was claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sunday.
The Pirates loaded the bases with one out on a single by Oneil Cruz and walks to Bryan Reynolds and Jack Suwinski by Buck Farmer (2-2). Andújar then hit a long drive off the top of the bullpen door in left-center field, clearing the bases.
Wil Crowe (6-10) pitched two scoreless innings of relief. David Bednar worked the ninth for his 18th save in 22 chance as the Pirates won for the third time in four games.
The Reds, who have lost five of six and 15 of 19, got two hits each from Kyle Farmer and Mike Siani.
TWINS 4, WHITE SOX 0
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Wallner hit a two-run homer, Bailey Ober had a career-high 10 strikeouts and Minnesota beat Chicago.
Ober (2-3) threw a career-high 7 1/3 innings, allowing just two hits.
Wallner, the rookie outfielder from nearby Forest Lake, hit his second homer in his 11th career game and first at home. Jose Miranda added three hits for Minnesota.
Lance Lynn (7-7) gave up four runs on 10 hits in five-plus innings for Chicago. White Sox interim manager Miguel Cairo was ejected following Wallner's homer.
Chicago struck out 14 times in the game.
TIGERS 4, ROYALS 3, 10 INNINGS
DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro singled in the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning after tying it with a two-run single in the eighth in for Detroit.
Tucker Barnhart bunted pinch-runner Ryan Kreidler to third and Anthony Misiewicz (3-2) intentionally walked pinch-hitter Eric Haase. Riley Greene struck out, and the Royals decided to walk Javy Báez to pitch to Castro with the bases loaded. He hit a soft grounder up the middle to win it.
Alex Lange (6-4) earned the win.
Kansas City took an early 2-0 lead on a homer by Hunter Dozier, his 10th in 32 career games at Comerica Park.
