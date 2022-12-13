TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray's fourth NFL season has been a lengthy exercise in frustration and futility.
Now he's got to deal with the most serious injury of his professional career.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray's fourth NFL season has been a lengthy exercise in frustration and futility.
Now he's got to deal with the most serious injury of his professional career.
The Arizona Cardinals quarterback will miss the remainder of the year because of a torn ACL suffered on the third play of Monday night's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots. Coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed the extent of Murray's injury on Tuesday.
"A difficult year, obviously, from the beginning," Kingsbury said.
Murray was flushed out of the pocket and running to his right when he tried to juke past a Patriots defender, but tumbled to the grass in obvious pain. Players from both teams surrounded the quarterback before he was carted off the field with a towel draped over his head.
Kingsbury said he spoke to Murray after the injury. The coach added that Joe Burrow's recent recovery from an ACL injury — the Cincinnati QB tore his ACL in 2020 before leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl in 2021 — gives hope for a quick turnaround.
It's unclear whether Murray will be ready for training camp next summer.
"I just wanted to make sure he knew how much we appreciated him and we'll get through this thing," Kingsbury said. "He's never been through this type of serious injury, so it'll be a new challenge for him."
The Cardinals posted to social media "Minor setback for a major comeback. We know @K1 will be back and better than ever. Heal soon QB1."
Murray was replaced by backup Colt McCoy, who will likely remain the starter for the rest of the season. The Cardinals (4-9) have lost five of six, including their past three.
Arizona's recent hopes as a franchise have revolved around the development of Murray, who was taken with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2019. The two-time Pro Bowl selection signed a $230.5 million contract during the offseason that could keep him with the franchise until 2028.
It's fair to wonder if he'll be the same dual-threat quarterback when he returns. He's run for 23 touchdowns during his four seasons and his ability to scramble has been central to his success.
"He wants to come back, bigger, stronger and faster than ever," Kingsbury said.
