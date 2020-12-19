Harding Academy's Caden Sipe broke a state championship game record Saturday night with eight touchdown passes at War Memorial Stadium, earning him MVP in his last game as a Wildcat as his team won back-to-back titles for the first time since the 1970s.
The senior quarterback also ran for a touchdown. He finished 22 of 27 passing for 430 yards and rushed for 113 yards on 17 carries in the 71-44 victory over the McGehee Owls.
Sipe had a hand in the Wildcats' first two touchdowns, throwing a 16-yard scoring pass to running back Andrew Miller and then going 62 yards for his rushing touchdown. Then, with the Owls trying to get back into the game, he and Ty Dugger connected for two touchdowns of more than 30 yards.
"Ty is a very special football player," Sipe said. "I think everyone knows that; everyone who has watched us knows that; our opponents know that. We are best friends. We didn't care who got the award. He's excited for me and I would have been excited for him if he got it.
In the second half, Sipe threw two more touchdown passes to Dugger, hit Miller for another one and added scoring throws to Jackson Fox and Carter Neal as the Wildcats' offense continued to roll to a record for most points scored by a team in a state championship game in the modern era. The Wildcats finished with 601 total yards.
"I got the award, but all credit goes to my teammates," Sipe said. "It goes to the O-line, it goes to the receivers and especially goes to the coaches. They had such great play-calling."
Sipe finishes his senior season with 3,116 yards and 32 touchdowns passing. He also did damage on the ground this season, rushing for 495 yards and nine touchdowns.
"It's awesome to have him cap off an unbelievable career with a state championship," Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said. "I'm really excited for him."
