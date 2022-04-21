DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera was set to stroll to the plate and fans rose to their feet and roared, hoping to witness his 3,000th hit.
Instead, they saw his 236th career intentional walk.
A strategically sound move by manager Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees. A very unpopular decision in Detroit.
The crowd, eager all afternoon to see the milestone, responded with perhaps the loudest boos ever heard at a Tigers game since Comerica Park opened in 2000 and shouted derisive chants at the Yankees.
Cabrera, though, insisted multiple times that he had no problem with Boone's move because Detroit beat New York 3-0 Thursday.
"That's the beautiful game of baseball," Cabrera said outside the clubhouse soon after the game ended.
Cabrera was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts, forcing him and Tigers fans to wait at least another day for him to hit the 3,000 mark, a milestone just 32 players have reached in Major League Baseball history.
Ahead 1-0, the Tigers loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth against Miguel Castro. Reliever Lucas Luetge got Jeimer Candelario to hit a comebacker that was turned into a double play.
That brought Cabrera to the plate with two outs and runners on second and third. The 39-year-old slugger didn't make even make it into the batter's box because Boone held up four fingers to give Cabrera, a former Marlins teammate, a free pass to the unoccupied base.
Boone said the crowd reaction wasn't a surprise, adding he didn't necessarily like being in the position to make such a decision.
"It's a baseball call all the way, but there's no doubt that there's a little more feeling to it, understanding the situation," Boone acknowledged. "In the end, you have to do what you think is right within the context of the game."
"Obviously, understanding the moment in time," he said. "A little more gut-wrenching than usual."
The crowd of 21,529 quickly turned the jeers into cheers when Austin Meadows blooped a two-run double on a lefty vs. lefty matchup to put Detroit ahead by three.
When the inning ended, Cabrera put out his hands as if to tell that crowd he was OK with how things went. He then put up three fingers and gestured toward the scoreboard to indicate the runs his team had on a sunny, 60-degree day in the Motor City.
"They want to see 3,000, but we want to win first," Cabrera said.
Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said there was "zero doubt," that Boone would put Cabrera on first to load the bases, giving the Yankees a forceout potentially at each base to get out of the jam.
"Boonie is obligated to his own team and their chances to win," Hinch said. "I know our fans responded accordingly, but I totally get it. I'm glad Austin came up and got a base hit and we ended up with the win, which is what Miggy was happiest with."
Michael Pineda (1-0) gave up just three hits over five innings in his Detroit debut against one of his former teams. Jacob Barnes, Wily Peralta, Alex Lange and Gregory Soto, who earned his third save, followed with four innings of scoreless relief.
The Yankees were shut out for the third time this season and their 39 runs are their fewest through 13 games since 1972.
"When you're struggling to score runs or you're not hitting the ball in the seats, you got to take advantage of the opportunities you get and we were unable to do that," Boone said.
New York was limited to four hits over seven innings against three pitchers before Boone put a pair of pinch-hitters in the game in the hopes of providing an offensive spark.
Josh Donaldson hit a double on Lange's first pitch of the eighth, Gleyber Torres singled on the fourth pitch of the inning and Aaron Judge drew a one-out walk to end right-hander's brief appearance. Soto got the Tigers out of the bases-loaded, one-out jam by getting Anthony Rizzo to hit a comebacker, leading to a force out at home, and Giancarlo Stanton to ground out to first.
Jordan Montgomery (0-1) became the first Yankee to finish six innings this year. He gave up only one run on three hits while striking out five, but he teammates didn't provide any help offensively.
"I thought he got into a good rhythm as he went," Boone said. "I loved his pace. He worked quickly and his stuff got better as the game went along."
GUARDIANS 6, WHITE SOX 3
CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor had two hits and two RBIs, continuing his comeback from a devastating leg injury and helping the Cleveland complete a three-game sweep of Chicago.
Naylor hit an RBI single in the fifth and a run-scoring double in the seventh. He was activated Friday after suffering multiple fractures in his right leg during an outfield collision last June.
Cleveland right-hander Zach Plesac (1-1) allowed two runs, one earned, and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth for his second save.
Franmil Reyes put Cleveland in front with his first homer of the season, a two-run shot off Dylan Cease (2-1) with two out in the third.
METS 6, GIANTS 2
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Carrasco pitched into the eighth inning for the first time in almost three years, leading New York past San Francisco.
Francisco Lindor, who had three hits, and Eduardo Escobar each connected for solo homers as the Mets took three of four from the Giants.
Carrasco (1-0) allowed four hits and walked none while striking out seven over 7 2/3 innings. He retired 18 in a row after Thairo Estrada's RBI single in the second.
Anthony DeSclafini (0-1) allowed five runs in five innings.
MARLINS 5, CARDINALS 0
MIAMI (AP) — Pablo López pitched three-hit ball over seven dominant innings days after getting married and Miami beat St. Louis.
Jesús Sánchez and Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered for the Marlins, who snapped an eight-game losing skid against St. Louis. The Cardinals swept two series last season and won the first two games in Miami.
López and wife Kaylee were married during Miami's day off Monday, and López (2-0) celebrated with one of his best starts. He struck out nine, including Cardinals star Albert Pujols three times.
Converted reliever Jordan Hicks (1-1) made his first career start for St. Louis, working three innings on 46 pitches. Hicks, who has appeared in 114 relief outings with the Cardinals, allowed one run, two hits, struck out two and walked two. He threw 14 pitches at least 100 mph.
BLUE JAYS 3, RED SOX 2
BOSTON (AP) — Kevin Gausman took a shutout into the ninth inning, and Jordan Romano escaped with a save as Toronto beat Boston.
Gausman (1-1) struck out eight and walked none and was pulled after allowing Trevor Story's single to lead off the ninth.
Romano came in with one on and nobody out in the ninth allowed a walk, a double and an RBI groundout before retiring Jackie Bradley Jr. to earn his seventh save.
Tanner Houck (1-1) gave up two runs in five innings.
TWINS 1, ROYALS 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joe Ryan pitched six innings of two-hit ball against Kansas City's revamped lineup and Minnesota avoided a sweep.
Jhoan Duran and Joe Smith handed the slimmest of leads to Emilio Pagan, who secured the Twins' first save this season.
Ryan (2-1) allowed only a two-out single to Michael Taylor in the third inning and a triple to Andrew Benintendi in the fourth.
Miguel Sano had a sacrifice fly off Zack Greinke (0-1) in the second.
ATHLETICS 6, ORIOLES 4
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Sean Murphy hit a two-run homer and RBI double, Cristian Pache also connected and Oakland beat Baltimore.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde and designated hitter Trey Mancini were ejected in the fourth after Mancini was called out on an odd play. Mancini was tagged after running through first base and walking back to the bag.
Paul Blackburn (2-0) allowed one run on three hits, struck out four and didn't walk a batter over five innings. Dany Jiménez, Oakland's fifth reliever, finished for his second save.
Tyler Wells (0-2) was done after just 2 1/3 innings in his third career start.
DIAMONDBACKS 4, NATIONALS 3
WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona closer Mark Melancon retired Juan Soto with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, helping Cooper Hummel's tiebreaking two-run home run hold up against Washington.
Hummel had two hits, Matt Davidson and Jake McCarthy also homered, and Arizona split the four-game series with consecutive wins for the first time this season.
Arizona starter Zach Davies (1-1) gave up two runs on two hits in five innings. He struck out seven and walked two.
Nelson Cruz homered for Washington and Keibert Ruiz had two hits. Josh Rogers (1-2) allowed four runs and six hits — three of them home runs — in 4 1/3 innings.
PIRATES 4, CUBS 3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer, Yoshi Tsutsugo had a two-run double and Pittsburgh rallied past Chicago.
Pittsburgh starter Bryce Wilson allowed Rafael Ortega's leadoff single in the first, then walked three straight batters. Jonathan Villar added a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead, and Seiya Suzuki had an RBI groundout in the second for a 3-0 edge.
Vogelbach homered in the third, and Tsutsugo's double made it 4-3 Pirates in the fifth. That prompted Cubs manager David Ross to pull reliever Ethan Roberts (0-1) after 2/3 of an inning in which he gave up two earned runs, two hits, two walks and fanned two.
Wil Crowe (1-0) fanned five Cubs in 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit. Chris Stratton completed his first save of the year.
