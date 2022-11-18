Senior guard Zyron Williams hit a game-winning 3-point shot at the buzzer to give Searcy a thrilling 60-57 victory over Southside Batesville on Thursday and brought the sizable crowd at The Jungle to hysteria in the process.
Students and fans rushed the court to congratulate the Lions after the hard-fought victory against a Southerners team which was equally matched. The margin never grew beyond five points either way as momentum shifted perpetually between the two teams.
Southside threatened to pull away in the final four minutes after it converted two-consecutive turnovers into baskets to take a five-point lead, but the Lions regained their composure and tied the game inside a minute, got a vital defensive stop, and were fortunate enough to be the last ones to have the ball in the tight contest.
“Very exciting game; I’m very proud,” Lions head coach Wayne Herren said. “Our guys persevered. I thought Southside shot the ball exceptionally well. We made some mistakes defensively one some switching, but man they made tough shot after tough shot. But I’m really proud of our guys and how they weathered the storm.”
Senior forward Jayden Supratman tied the game at 57 with a putback jumper, and following Southside’s unsuccessful trip down court, Searcy had 17 seconds to win or face overtime. The ball ended up in the hands of junior Jayden Duffy, who went up and had a decent look of his own, but instead sent the ball to Williams off the fake. Williams’ shot from just left of the top of the key hit all cords just as the buzzer sounded to the delight of Lion Nation.
“We drew up a play for Z before that, and it kind of got snuffed,” Herren said. “I told him, don’t worry, you’re going to get another chance right here. We were telling Jayden Duffy how proud we were of him. He shot fakes, gets the guy in the air, creates a shot for his teammate, and Z does the rest.
“Southside is very well coaches, and we knew they were going to run their sets well. We were trying to disrupt as much as we could, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to be a little more disciplined on defense. And that will happen, it’s early in the season.”
The Lions are now 1-1 on the season after a close 72-69 home loss to Maumelle on Tuesday. Through the early scrimmages and opening games this past week, Herren says his team is headed in the direction he wants.”
“I love what I see from our guys,” Herren said. “We have great energy; we’re rebounding a lot better than I thought we would. They played with a lot of fight and a lot of heart and grit. That’s how we’re going to have to win games.”
Junior guard Isaiah Carlos led the Lions with 19 points, followed by 14 points for senior guard Bryce Theobald. Williams finished with 10 points including the three-point game winner, and Duffy had 8 points and had the game-winning assist.
The Lions hosted Greenbrier last night and will play at Beebe on Monday.
