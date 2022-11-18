Williams

Searcy Lions senior guard Zyron Williams tries to find a teammate low against a taller Southside defender during a 60-57 victory over the Southerners at The Jungle on Thursday night.

 Jason King

Senior guard Zyron Williams hit a game-winning 3-point shot at the buzzer to give Searcy a thrilling 60-57 victory over Southside Batesville on Thursday and brought the sizable crowd at The Jungle to hysteria in the process.

Students and fans rushed the court to congratulate the Lions after the hard-fought victory against a Southerners team which was equally matched. The margin never grew beyond five points either way as momentum shifted perpetually between the two teams.

