Hawks Heat Basketball

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) looks for an open teammate past Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and forward Duncan Robinson (55) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

 Wilfredo Lee

MIAMI (AP) — Miami got the breathing room it needed over Atlanta. And now the Heat will take a bit of momentum into trying to chase down others in the Eastern Conference.

Jimmy Butler had 26 points, Victor Oladipo and Caleb Martin combined to score 43 off the bench, and the Heat held off the Atlanta Hawks 130-128 on Monday night.

