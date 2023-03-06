MIAMI (AP) — Miami got the breathing room it needed over Atlanta. And now the Heat will take a bit of momentum into trying to chase down others in the Eastern Conference.
Jimmy Butler had 26 points, Victor Oladipo and Caleb Martin combined to score 43 off the bench, and the Heat held off the Atlanta Hawks 130-128 on Monday night.
Butler also had nine rebounds and nine assists for Miami (35-31), which swept a two-game set from the Hawks and moved 2 1/2 games clear of Atlanta in the race for No. 7 in the East. The Heat took the season series 3-1, so they hold the tiebreaker as well.
"Our guys are competitors. They love these kind of games," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. "It gets my stomach twisting and turning and everything. But these guys just love it. It was important to get this two-game set. We knew the context of it."
Bam Adebayo scored 16 points, Duncan Robinson had 14, Tyler Herro finished with 13 and the Heat set a season high with 59 bench points. They also made 16 3-pointers, their most in a game since Dec. 15.
"We grinded it out," said Martin, who had 21 points, one fewer than Oladipo. "That's what we do."
The Heat rallied to win from 15 or more points down for the fourth time this season, and improved to 14-8 in games decided by three points or less.
Trae Young scored 25 for Atlanta, which got 23 from Dejounte Murray and 17 apiece from Saddiq Bey and John Collins.
"We've been really moving the ball, scoring," Young said. "We've just got to make a little more effort on the defensive end."
The Heat led for 1:07 in the very early going, but Atlanta had control by the end of the opening quarter. The Hawks shot 76% (19 for 25) in the first 12 minutes, led by as many as 15 and took a 43-30 edge into the second. It was the most points allowed by Miami in any quarter this season.
Coming off an off day Sunday, Atlanta was flying at the start.
"I want us to be the best team we can be by the end of the year," Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. "And that's really what it comes down to, how can we keep improving? Obviously, we want to win — record, standings, playoffs — but I think we'll be better off if we continue to improve. And in order to do that, sometimes you need to have an off day."
Atlanta kept the lead until the fourth, with the Heat chipping away. Martin had 16 points in the second quarter off the bench to help Miami get within 68-63 at halftime, and the Hawks' lead was 96-92 entering the fourth.
A pair of free throws by Adebayo gave Miami the lead for the first time since those opening moments with 9:38 left, the start of five lead changes in a four-minute span.ile Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic each had 12 for Atlanta.
CAVALIERS 118, CELTICS 114
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 40 points and Lamar Stevens fueled Cleveland's fourth-quarter comeback with his hustle and Boston lost its second overtime game in less than 24 hours.
Evan Mobley added 25 points and 16 rebounds for the Cavs, who improved to 7-0 in OT while avenging a loss in Boston five days ago.
Jaylen Brown scored 32 points and Malcolm Brogdon 24 for the Celtics, who didn't arrive at their hotel in Cleveland until 2:30 a.m. after losing to the New York Knicks in double overtime on Sunday.
The Celtics, who were without All-Star Game MVP Jayson Tatum, blew a 14-point lead in the fourth and had a chance to win it in regulation. But Grant Williams missed two free throws with 0.8 seconds left and Boston's Marcus Smart barely missed a tip-in at the horn.
76ERS 147, PACERS 143
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 42 points, James Harden added 14 points, 20 assists and nine rebounds, and Philadelphia pulled away late for a victory over Indiana in an entertaining game virtually devoid of defense.
Embiid made 11 of 16 field goals and all 19 free-throw attempts. Tyrese Maxey scored 24 points and Jalen McDaniels added 20 for the 76ers, who have won two straight.
Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 40 points and 16 assists in just their second home game since Feb. 16. Jordan Nwora finished with 16 points. Five other players reached double figures in Indiana's second game in two nights.
NUGGETS 118, RAPTORS 113
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 24 points, Michael Porter Jr. had 20 and Denver scored the last six points of the game to beat Toronto.
Aaron Gordon added 19 points for the Nuggets, who won their ninth in a row at home. They improved to 24-1 in their last 25 games at Ball Arena. Nikola Jokic finished an assist shy of another triple-double. He had 17 points and 13 rebounds.
Fred VanVleet had 21 points for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam added 19.
VanVleet hit a pair of free throws as Toronto regained a one-point lead, but Denver scored the final six points, all on free throws, to secure the win. Murray converted a free throw in that final stretch after Scottie Barnes was called for a technical and ejected by referee Scott Foster.
TRAIL BLAZERS 110, PISTONS 104
DETROIT (AP) — Damian Lillard had 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, securing his second triple-double of the season before the end of the third quarter, and Portland beat Detroit.
The dynamic guard scored 16 points in the first quarter to give the Trail Blazers a 31-18 lead, and they had little trouble keeping a comfortable margin against a banged-up and slumping team for most of the night.
Detroit pulled within six points with 1:39 left to fire up the previously quiet fans, and Jerami Grant quieted them with a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession. Grant finished with 26 points against his former team.
Isaiah Livers scored 17 for the Pistons, who have lost a season-high eight straight games.
