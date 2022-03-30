BOSTON (AP) — An untimely losing streak has left the Miami Heat with some late-season competition for the Eastern Conference's top seed.
They took a step toward regaining some of the ground they lost recently against one of their chief challengers.
Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Kyle Lowry added 23 and the Miami Heat rallied in the fourth quarter to hold off the Boston Celtics 106-98 on Wednesday night to stay atop the tight race for the conference's top seed.
Bam Adebayo finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds as Miami posted its second straight win since a season-worst four-game losing streak.
"I think we did a good job of just communicating and being there for each other," Lowry said.
After briefly taking over the East's top spot, Boston has lost two in a row for the first time since late January.
Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Jayson Tatum added 23 points and six assists.
Despite the loss, Tatum said in the long run it will help strengthen the mettle of this team.
"It's a good thing for us to learn from," Tatum said. "The season is not decided today. We've still got games to play, playoffs. So, we'll be good."
The back-and-forth game had very much the intensity of a playoff matchup, featuring nine ties and 16 lead changes.
Trailing by four points entering the fourth, Miami outscored Boston 27-15 over the final 12 minutes with a level of execution that has been missing over the past few weeks.
"We've gotten a lot better of knowing where the ball has to go," Butler said. "Putting everybody in the position that they need to be in to be successful."
Miami led by just a point at the half, but opened an 11-point cushion at the start of the third quarter.
The Celtics answered, running off 16 straight points to nudge back in front and eventually carried a 83-79 edge into the fourth.
It grew to 90-85 with 7:40 remaining when Daniel Theis tipped in a lob from Derrick White through contact from Dewayne Dedmon, who fouled out on the play.
The Heat stayed composed and responded with 12-3 spurt to take a 98-93 lead on a short jumper by Butler.
Boston cut it 98-96 with less than three minutes left, but came up empty on three straight possessions.
Lowry broke the stalemate with a jumper. Brown then had his shot blocked on the the Celtics' next trip, and Lowry fed Butler for a fastbreak dunk to make it 102-96 with 1:43 left to play.
Boston had its own transition chance trailing 102-98 before Tatum was called for an offensive foul. The Celtics challenged the call, but it stood after review.
After another miss by Boston that was called out of bounds on Boston, Marcus Smart threw his hands up in frustration at the call and was ejected.
Miami was then able to close out the game on the free throw line.
Coach Erik Spoelstra said he likes the seeds his team is planting with the playoffs looming.
"That's why I like going through all these kind of games during the regular season," Spoelstra said. "We had our share of challenges going down the stretch. But what I love about this group is we come in the next day, work at it and really try to get better. Those experiences make you stronger."
GRIZZLIES 112, SPURS 111
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tyus Jones scored 25 points and Memphis clinched the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, holding on to beat San Antonio.
Memphis never trailed, even as Ja Morant missed his sixth straight game with a knee injury. The Grizzlies improved to 19-2 without Morant this season.
San Antonio closed within a point, at 112-111, on a tip-in by Keldon Johnson with 27.8 seconds remaining. Following a miss by the Grizzlies' Desmond Bane, Johnson missed a contested layup with 2.7 seconds remaining.
The Spurs dropped a half-game behind the Los Angeles Lakers for 10th in the West and the final berth in the play-in tournament.
MAVERICKS 120, CAVALIERS 112
CLEVELAND (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 35 points, added 13 assists and just missed another triple-double, leading Dallas over Cleveland, which was without star forward Evan Mobley.
Dorian Finney-Smith added a career-high 28 points for Dallas, which entered the game fourth in the Western Conference. With the win and Minnesota's loss to Toronto, the Mavericks locked up one of the top six playoff spots.
Doncic scored 20 with ease in the third, when the Mavericks took control by outscoring the Cavaliers 39-22.
Caris LeVert had his best game with Cleveland, scoring 32 points. Darius Garland added 25 points and 10 assists for the Cavs, who have dropped four of five and are trying to hang onto a home game in the play-in tournament.
RAPTORS 125, TIMBERWOLVES 102
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 12 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 13 assists for his second career triple-double, Gary Trent Jr. scored 29 points and Toronto strengthened its hold on sixth place in the Eastern Conference.
Toronto (44-32) moved two games ahead of Cleveland for sixth after the Cavaliers lost to Dallas. OG Anunoby scored 22 points, Scottie Barnes had 17 and Precious Achiuwa 13 as the Raptors overcame a 17-point second-quarter deficit to complete a 4-0 homestand.
Fred VanVleet scored 12 points and Thad Young had 10 as Toronto matched idle Chicago for the fifth-best record in the conference. The Bulls hold the tiebreaker on the Raptors after winning three of four meetings.
Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Anthony Edwards scored 24 points as the Timberwolves (43-34) lost for the fourth time in five games and dropped three games behind sixth-place Denver in the Western Conference after the Nuggets beat Indiana.
KINGS 121, ROCKETS 118
HOUSTON (AP) — Davion Mitchell, Damian Jones and Trey Lyles scored 24 points each, and Sacramento outlasted Houston.
It was a wild back-and-forth game where both teams had double-digit leads before staying close in the fourth quarter.
The Kings got the win despite big performances from two of Houston's young stars. Rookie Jalen Green, the second overall pick in the draft, tied a season high with 32 points, and Kevin Porter Jr. had his first career triple-double with 30 points, 12 assists and a career-high 12 rebounds.
Donte DiVincenzo hit a 3 for Sacramento with about two minutes left and Jones added a layup on the next possession to give Sacramento a 117-113 lead with just more than a minute to go.
NUGGETS 125, PACERS 118
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Jokic flirted with another triple-double with 37 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, helping Denver hold off Indiana.
The Nuggets led by 31 points during the second quarter before the Pacers stormed back. Indiana led 102-100 with 7:40 left in the fourth quarter before the Nuggets scored seven straight points to regain control.
Bones Hyland scored 20 points and Will Barton added 18 for the Nuggets, who shot 62.5% for the game.
Seven of the nine Pacers who played scored in double figures, led by Buddy Hield with 20 points, Terry Taylor with 18 and Goga Bitadze 17. The Pacers shot 45.4% for the game.
HORNETS 125, KNICKS 114
NEW YORK (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 31 points and LaMelo Ball had 20 points and 15 rebounds to help lead Charlotte past New York.
Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting, including four 3-pointers, and Terry Rozier added 15 points for the Hornets, who have won eight of their last 11 games.
The Hornets improved to 40-37 and moved into a tie with idle Brooklyn for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.
Evan Fournier scored 30 points, going 6 for 8 from long distance, RJ Barrett added 25, and Julius Randle chipped in 21 for the Knicks, who had their four-game winning streak halted.
WIZARDS 127, MAGIC 110
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 35 points, and Tomas Satoransky had an unusual double-double — no points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds — as Washington beat Orlando.
Satoransky became the third player to finish a game with no points and at least 10 rebounds and 10 assists, joining Oklahoma City's Josh Giddey earlier this season and Cincinnati's Norm Van Lier in 1971.
Satoransky attempted only two shots, but he was part of a solid offensive performance for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 25 points, and Rui Hachimura and Daniel Gafford contributed 17 apiece.
Franz Wagner scored 28 points for the Magic, who lost their fourth straight. Orlando (20-57) came into the game tied with Detroit and Houston for the worst record in the NBA.
HAWKS 136, THUNDER 118
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Trae Young had 41 points and eight assists, and Atlanta rolled past Oklahoma City.
Young, who grew up in Norman and played for University of Oklahoma for one season, put on a show for a crowd that cheered him often. He made 13 of 24 field goals and 11 of 12 free throws in three quarters of action.
Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic each scored 20 points for the Hawks, who won their third straight and strengthened their hold on the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Atlanta is averaging 129.7 points during the win streak.
Lindy Waters III scored a career-high 25 points and made seven 3-pointers for the Thunder. Theo Maledon added 18 points and eight assists.
