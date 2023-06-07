ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rookie Alec Burleson pulled a first-pitch homer to right field in the eighth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Texas 1-0 on Wednesday night, ending Rangers infielder Marcus Semien's hitting streak at 25 games.
Semien was 0 for 4 to stop the longest streak in the major leagues this season and the longest of his career. The streak tied for the second longest in club history, behind Gabe Kapler's 28-gamer in 2000.
"It wasn't meant to be," Semien said. "If I got up in the ninth, walked and scored a run, I would have been happy."
St. Louis salvaged the final game of a trip following five losses and ended the surging Rangers' five-game winning streak.
Jordan Hicks (1-3) pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the victory, and Ryan Helsley finished for his seventh save in 11 attempts. Jonah Heim sent center fielder Tommy Edman to the warning track for the second out of the eighth inning. Pinch-hitter Mitch Garver ended the game with a looping fly to shallow left field that was grabbed by shortstop Paul DeJong.
The Cardinals handed the majors' highest scoring team – averaging 6.43 runs per game going into Wednesday – their fifth shutout loss of the season. Texas is 1-2 in 1-0 games at 4-year-old Globe Life Field; one of the wins was in 10 innings.
Burleson pulled a slider low and inside off Jon Gray (6-2), who pitched his second career complete game, for his sixth big-league homer. He signaled to the visitors' dugout on the third base side as he rounded third.
"I saw it early and was able to put a good swing on it," Burleson said. "With him, you've got to pick a pitch."
Gray saw a personal six-game winning streak. He allowed four hits, walked none, and struck out a season-high 12. Gray has allowed only four earned runs in his last 43 innings.
"He's a really good hitter down and in with spin," said Gray, who threw 76 strikes among his 100 pitches. "It was supposed to be away."
The Cardinals left only one runner on base, in the ninth inning, with three erased earlier on the base paths. Nolan Arenado led off the second with a single to center but was erased on a double play. Arenado doubled down the left-field line to begin the fifth but, trying to advance to third on Alec Burleson's long flyout to left, was thrown out – the initial safe call reversed following video review. Jordan Walker was hit by a pitch with one out in the sixth but was thrown out trying to steal second by Gray.
Texas conversely left nine runners aboard. That included three in the first when Jack Flaherty issued three straight one-out walks, but he struck out Heim and retired Travis Jankowski on a groundout.
Flaherty left after six innings, throwing 105 pitches. He gave up two hits and walked five.
MARLINS 6, ROYALS 1
MIAMI (AP) — Luis Arraez singled twice to raise his major league-leading batting average to .403 and help Miami beat Kansas City.
Jesús Sánchez homered, singled twice and had four RBI for the Marlins, who won their sixth straight. The consecutive three-game series sweeps over the Royals and Oakland Athletics are the first by the Marlins at home since winning six straight against Washington and Houston in 2008.
Marlins starter Edward Cabrera's one-run outing ended after throwing his warm-up pitches to begin the sixth. Manager Skip Schumaker and a Marlins trainer approached the mound and spoke with the right-hander, who was then removed.
Cabrera (5-4) gave up two hits, walked two, struck out four and hit a batter. Left-handers Steven Okert, Tanner Scott, Andrew Nardi and A.J. Puk relieved Cabrera and threw an inning each to complete the three-hitter.
Jordan Lyles (0-10) allowed five runs, six hits, walked one and struck out two.
REDS 8, DODGERS 6
CINCINNATI (AP) — Elly De La Cruz hit a 458-foot drive for his first major league homer, Will Benson hit a game-ending home run in the ninth and Cincinnati handed Los Angeles its season-high fourth straight loss.
De La Cruz hit an 0-1 fastball from Noah Syndergaard in the first inning that left the bat at 114.8 mph and landed into the last rows of the right-field stands at Great American Ball Park. The two-run shot tied it a 2.
A day after making his big league debut, the 21-year-old switch-hitter tripled on a curveball in the third as part of a 2-for-4 night, a drive that went to the wall in right-center on four hops. He reached third in 10.83 seconds, the fastest time in the major leagues this season, according to Statcast.
Cincinnati overcame a 6-2 deficit in a four-run third on Jonathan India's sacrifice fly, Spencer Steer's RBI single and Tyler Stephenson's two-run homer.
TJ Hopkins reached on an infield single in the ninth and Benson homered off Evan Phillips (1-2), giving Cincinnati its second straight walk-off win and a three-game winning streak. Alexis Díaz (2-1) struck out two in a perfect ninth.
RAYS 2, TWINS 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena homered leading off ninth inning to lift major league-best Tampa Bay past AL Central-leading Minnesota.
After Minnesota tied it in the top of the inning, Arozarena sent an 0-1 pitch from Jhoan Duran (1-2) to the opposite field into the stands in right-center field.
Jason Adam (1-2) blew his fourth save opportunity in 13 chances when the Twins rallied in the ninth.
Adam hit Donovan Solano with one out and walked Max Kepler after pinch-runner Michael A. Taylor stole second. Taylor then swiped third before Royce Lewis tied it with an RBI single.
Minnesota loaded the bases when Will Castro was hit by a pinch, but third baseman Isaac Paredes started a nifty double play with a tumbling throw to second on Ryan Jeffers' grounder.
Paredes also homered, and six Rays pitchers combined on a three-hitter.
DIAMONDBACKS 6, NATIONALS 2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Zach Davies earned his first victory in more than a year, Corbin Carroll homered and NL West-leading Arizona beat Washington.
The surprising Diamondbacks have won eight of 10, lead the National League with 37 victories and hold a two-game advantage over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division.
Davies (1-1) had not won since May 13, 2022, going 24 starts without one. But the 30-year-old right-hander was largely in control against the struggling Nationals, allowing only three runners to get into scoring position over 6 2/3 innings. He struck out eight.
Rookie star Carroll was 4 for 5 with his 11th homer, two RBIs and 18th stolen base.
Former Arizona pitcher Patrick Corbin (4-6) was the loser. The Nationals have lost four in a row and seven of nine to fall to a season-high 11 games under .500.
ATHLETICS 9, PIRATES 5
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Oakland won back-to-back games for just the third time season as Ryan Noda homered and reached base four times against Pittsburgh.
Oakland's first seven batters reached against Roansy Contreras (3-5). All seven scored to give Oakland its second road victory in two days following a 15-game slide away from home.
Seth Brown had three hits to help the A's match their season high with 17. Jace Peterson followed up a five-hit night with two more hits, including a two-run double that helped break things open in the first.
Hogan Harris (1-0) worked five innings to pick up his first major league victory after making a handful of appearances in relief. The 26-year-old allowed three runs on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts as an Oakland starter won for just the fourth time this season. Trevor May got two outs for his first save this season.
Rodolfo Castro homered and drove in three runs for Pittsburgh, which followed up a three-game sweep of NL Central rival St. Louis by becoming just the third team this season to lose a series to the major league-worst A's, who at 14-50 are on pace to finish 35-127.
BRAVES 7, METS 5
ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Harris II hit a two-run, tiebreaking homer off Adam Ottavino in the eighth inning and Atlanta rallied to beat New York for its fourth straight victory.
The third-place Mets wasted a three-run lead for the second straight night. They have lost five straight for the first time since 2021 and, at 30-32, dropped 7 1/2 games behind Atlanta in the NL East.
New York slugger Pete Alonso was hit on the left wrist by a 96 mph fastball from Charlie Morton in the first inning. The Mets said Alonso, who leads the major leagues with 22 homers, has a bruise and will get a CT scan on Thursday.
Mets co-ace Max Scherzer gave up five runs and 11 hits, one shy of his career high, in 5 2/3 innings.
Nick Anderson (4-0) pitched a one-hit eighth and A.J. Minter got three straight out for his eighth save in 11 chances. Brooks Raley took the loss.
PADRES 10, MARINERS 3
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Soto had a career-high five hits with four RBIs, Gary Sánchez hit his fourth home in nine games since joining San Diego to help the Padres rout Seattle.
Soto had four singles and a double, raising his average to .265 with 10 homers and 31 RBIs as the Padres tied their season high with 17 hits. Soto had an RBI single in the fourth, a two-run single in the three-run fifth and an RBI double that boosted the lead to 10-0 in the seventh. Every San Diego starter except Trint Grisham had a hit.
Matt Carpenter put San Diego ahead with a run-scoring single in the second, giving him 26 RBIs, and Sánchez hit a three-run homer in the third off George Kirby (5-5).
Michael Wacha (6-2) allowed two hits in six scoreless innings.
BREWERS 10, ORIOLES 2
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joey Wiemer homered twice, Willy Adames also went deep in his return from the concussion list and Corbin Burnes pitched eight shutout innings in Milwaukee's victory over Baltimore.
Wiemer went 4 for 4 with a pair of two-run shots, a double and a career-high five RBIs. During ans eight-game hitting streak, Wiemer has gone 13 of 27 to improve his batting average from .195 to .231.
Adames played his first game since May 26, when he got hit in the head by a line drive from teammate Brian Anderson while standing behind the railing on the dugout steps.
Burnes (5-4) struck out nine while allowing two hits and no walks. Dean Kremer (6-3) was the loser.
GUARDIANS 5, RED SOX 3
CLEVELAND (AP) — Amed Rosario and Josh Naylor each had three hits and an RBI, Josh Bell drove in a run for the sixth consecutive game and Cleveland beat Boston.
Rosario singled twice against Kutter Crawford (1-3), then had an RBI double off Justin Garza as the Guardians scored two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to erase a 2-1 deficit.
Bell drove in a pair to give him eight RBIs during the streak that began May 28. Naylor had two singles and a double for Cleveland, which has split the first two games of the series.
Rookie Tanner Bibee (2-1) pitched five innings, allowing one earned, for his first victory at Progressive Field. Emmanuel Clase worked a hitless ninth for his MLB-best 20th save.
BLUE JAYS 3, ASTROS 2
TORONTO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Alejandro Kirk singled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, Bo Bichette and Brandon Belt hit solo home runs and Toronto beat Houston.
Chris Bassitt (7-4) gave up two runs and four hits with five strikeouts and no walks over eight innings in winning consecutive starts. Jordan Romano closed for his 16th save in 19 chances for the Blue Jays. They have won nine of 12.
The game was played under a closed roof at Rogers Centre due to air quality concerns due to wildfires.
Hector Neris (3-2) was the loser.
