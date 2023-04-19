SEARCY — The 19th-ranked Harding softball team swept Christian Brothers in its final non-conference doubleheader of the season. The Lady Bisons won 5-2 and 4-2. It was also Harding's final game games of the season.

Abby Burch closed out the second game to earn her 15th save of the season and her 23rd of her career. The save broke the Harding career saves record which was held by Emma Dwyer who had 22 from 2018-21.

