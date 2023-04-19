SEARCY — The 19th-ranked Harding softball team swept Christian Brothers in its final non-conference doubleheader of the season. The Lady Bisons won 5-2 and 4-2. It was also Harding's final game games of the season.
Abby Burch closed out the second game to earn her 15th save of the season and her 23rd of her career. The save broke the Harding career saves record which was held by Emma Dwyer who had 22 from 2018-21.
Harding improves to 37-11 overall and Christian Brothers falls to 10-31.
GAME ONE (Harding 5, Christian Brothers 2)
Senior Lily Tanski dominated on Tuesday, punching out eight Christian Brothers hitters over six innings of relief work. She also tossed six shutout innings while giving up two hits and walking none.
At the plate, the Lady Bisons were led by sophomore Macy Smith, who went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Senior Madison Fraley also went 3-for-3 with an RBI. Junior Chelsea Blankenship also helped out Harding, putting together two hits in three trips to the plate.
Christian Brothers got on the board in first on a two-run homer to left field.
Harding took a 3-2 lead in the third on three hits and an error. Macy Smith hit a single up the middle that scored Chelsea Blankenship. Nicole Shano reached on an error that scored two runs.
The Lady Bisons got two insurance runs in the sixth on three hits and an error. Madison Fraley knocked in the first run and Macy Smith knocked in the second.
- It was the second time this season Madison Fraley had three hits in a game.
- The Lady Bisons out-hit the Lady Buccaneers at a 9-5 clip.
- Harding pitchers limited Christian Brothers to just 1-for-7 (.143) with runners in scoring position.
- Harding pitchers faced 27 Christian Brothers hitters in the game, allowing five ground balls and six fly balls while striking out 10.
- Christian Brothers was led offensively by freshman Kate Candies, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.
- Kelsey Wurm started and received the loss for Christian Brothers. She falls to 1-2 on the season.
GAME TWO (Harding 4, Christian Brothers 2)
Junior Maegan Pistokache (7-3) started in the circle and picked up the win for Harding. The right-hander went five innings, giving up one run on five hits, allowing no walks and striking out two. Abby Burch came out of the pen and pitched two innings and struck out three to get the save.
Sophomore Leigha Harris led the way offensively for the Lady Bisons, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Senior Hanna Jones also contributed, going 2-for-2 for Harding with a walk. Sophomore Emma Curry went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Harding got on the board in the first scoring four runs on four hits and two errors. Leigha Harris and Emma Curry both doubled in a run for the Lady Bisons.
Christian Brothers got a run back in the fifth on three hits and scored a run in the seventh.
- Sophomore Macy Smith stole two bases in Tuesday's game.
- Harding pitchers faced 29 Christian Brothers hitters, allowing eight ground balls and eight fly balls while striking out five.
- Christian Brothers was led offensively by junior Josie Bond, who went 2-for-4 with two RBI.
- Macy Cumming started and received the loss for Christian Brothers. She falls to 2-7 on the season.
Harding will continue Great American Conference action this weekend when it travels to Ada, Oklahoma to take on East Central in a three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m.
