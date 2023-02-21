CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls signed veteran point guard Patrick Beverley on Tuesday and ruled point guard Lonzo Ball out for the season because of lingering discomfort in his surgically repaired left knee.

The Bulls brought in Beverley to help solidify a position that has been a sore spot all season with Ball recovering from his second left knee surgery in less than a year and his third since entering the NBA in 2017 with the Los Angeles Lakers. The team said Ball's focus now will be on resolving the discomfort he feels performing "high level basketball-related activities" and making "a full return" for next season.

