The Bald Knob Bulldogs swept the Patriot Freedom Classic, going 3-0 at Palestine-Wheatley last week.
The Bulldogs beat White County Central, McCrory and Cross County in the three-game classic.
In the 60-48 win over White County Central, the Bulldogs trailed 9-8 after one quarter but led 28-19 at halftime.
Michael Knight led Bald Knob with 17 points. Braden Davis had 13. Travis Kersey scored 11. Elijah Bradley had 8. Ethan Nixon scored 4. Samuel Brewer and Steorner Williams had 3 points each. Landon Gilmore added 2.
Alexander Gillam led White County Central with 15 points. Deklan Stevens had 12. Ethan Hopkins had 8. Tucker Cunningham had 6. Caleb Kimbrow scored 4. Rhett Knight had 2. Jordan Hale added a free throw.
In the win over Cross County, Davis led Bald Knob with 28 points. Story had 11. Gilmore and Knight had 4 points each. Scoring 2 each were Nixon and Marcus McGahee. Bradley had 1.
Riverview Raiders
The Riverview Raiders beat Bald Knob 45-43 on Tuesday night.
R.J. McCall led the Raiders with 20 points. Tadrian Baker had 9. Tristan Cunningham had 8. Oquieah Earl had 5. Hunter Morris added 3.
Braden Davis led Bald Knob with 12 points. Travis Kersey and Micah Story had 8 points each. Scoring 5 each were Ethan Nixon and Steorner Williams. Elijah Bradley had 2.
Rose Bud Lady Ramblers
The Rose Bud Lady Ramblers knocked off Pangburn 55-48 on Tuesday night.
Kyndal Rooks led Rose Bud with 18 points. Kyanna Poole had 15. Sarah Hartle and Ella Wise had 9 points each. Scoring 2 each were Aubree Calhoun and Ana Norris.
Brynlee Huggins led Pangburn with 16 points. Haylee Phillips had 13. Kaylie Waire had 7. Kandyce Reed had 6. Rivers McKee scored 5. Liberty Langley added a free throw.
