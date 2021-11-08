BALD KNOB — The curtain came down on the 2021 football season at Bald Knob High School on Friday night, and after a short week with the sweet taste of victory, the Bulldogs once again know the feeling of the agony of defeat.
Southside Batesville spoiled the celebration of Senior Night inside Bulldog Stadium by defeating Bald Knob 37-8, and ending the Bulldogs season with an overall record of 1-9 and 1-6, in the 4A-2 conference.
Southside came out of their locker room and followed their offensive game plan by forcing the Bulldogs’ defense to try and stop the Southerners running attack and to keep the football away from the Bald Knob offense.
The offensive line for the Southerners were able to contain the rushing defense for the Bulldogs by controlling the line of scrimmage, getting the holes to open up and allowing senior quarterback Laden Haas the ability to slip through the line and run past the Bulldogs defense for 111 yards for the game.
Southside coach Byron Reardon said after the game that his assistant coaches did an excellent job in getting his team prepared for the Bulldogs.
“Coach Kenny Simpson, who came back here as the offensive coordinator, did a great job to get our running game going,” Reardon said. “I think that we are leading the state or second in the state or third in the state in rushing yards. We maintained that tonight with our rushing attack.”
In the first quarter, the Bulldogs looked like they found the formula for success just like they enjoyed against Central Arkansas Christian.
The offensive game plan for the Bulldogs was to attack the outside with short passes and look for Southside to make adjustments and stretch out the line of scrimmage allowing the Bulldogs running game to take advantage of the wide gaps.
The first offensive drive of the game for the Bulldogs’ offense stalled at the 23-yard line when senior quarterback Leason Pierce was tackled short of the first down and unable to keep the scoring threat alive.
Taking over the ball, the Southerners moved the football 85 yards in nine plays and scored on a 24-yard run by junior running back Colby Harris.
Ball Knob coach Lonnie Roberson believed that he and his assistants had the right offense attack planned, with the short passes and then getting the running backs free inside between the tackles and advancing the ball into the next level of the defense.
“We knew that they were going to leave the curl and the flat area open and we tried to take advantage of that early,” Roberson said. “The reason why we wanted to throw it out there was to loosen their linebackers and then hit them up the middle for some big runs.”
Pierce completed 44 percent of his passes for 52 yards, no interceptions and no touchdown passes. The offense for the Bulldogs finished the game with 272 yards of total offense.
“We had some success up the middle; it was here and there,” Roberson said. “Coach Reardon does a great job. We thought if we loosen up the box we could really pound on them and try that because they are so physical, wear on them a little bit and possess the ball but it didn’t work out to our advantage.”
The only touchdown for the Bulldogs came very late in the fourth quarter.
Senior running back and place kicker for the Bulldogs, Marcus McGahee scored with 4:30 left in the game. He was able to take the ball and running toward the right end was able to get around the right end.
The blocks were there and McGahee made two shoulder moves toward the middle of the field making the Southerner defense miss him and 83 yards later he crossed over the end zone for the score.
The final seconds vanished from the clock, the game and the football season for Bald Knob was completed. The two teams exchanged handshakes and then the brief team meeting at the 40-yard line, and for the seniors it was one last time to shake hands, shear the tears and then receive hugs from team mates that have sweated with and bled with on the practice field. Friends and family members celebrated the effort and dedication of the seniors as they unbuttoned the chin strap, pulled off the white football helmet over their heads for the last time as a member of the Bulldogs football program.
Roberson said as the Bulldogs were leaving the football field that the season didn’t go the way they were hoping for but he said, the Bulldogs will regroup and go back to work in the field house and be better prepared for next season because the Bulldogs, will be back!
“The season that they have, the battles they have fought, the close games that they have been in week in and week out – they show up and that is something that is hard to do,” Roberson said about the dedication of the students of the Bulldog football program. “It is easy to be 5-0, it is easy to have a winning record and come out. It is harder when you know things have not gone your way, the way you want them to but to battle like they do is a testament to those kids and that is why – I love them.”
