Moody

Bald Knob senior quarterback Reece Moody and running back Landon Gilmore led the Bulldogs to the Class 4A State Football Playoffs this season and helped lay the groundwork for coach Lonnie Roberson’s revitalization of Bald Knob football.

 Jason King

BENTON — Harmony Grove defeated Bald Knob 35-0 in the first round of the 4A Football Playoffs Friday night and ended their football season with an overall record of 3-8, but the future for the Bulldogs is still bright.

Bald Knob football coach Lonnie Robertson said after the game that he was thankful for the privilege and the opportunity to coach this senior class on this team as they did a lot of work in taking pride in the program and changing the culture. Robertson said that the seniors on this team is a special group of student-athletes, it was a privilege to be with them on the football field.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.