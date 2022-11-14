BENTON — Harmony Grove defeated Bald Knob 35-0 in the first round of the 4A Football Playoffs Friday night and ended their football season with an overall record of 3-8, but the future for the Bulldogs is still bright.
Bald Knob football coach Lonnie Robertson said after the game that he was thankful for the privilege and the opportunity to coach this senior class on this team as they did a lot of work in taking pride in the program and changing the culture. Robertson said that the seniors on this team is a special group of student-athletes, it was a privilege to be with them on the football field.
“We are in a better spot than last year,” Robertson said. “We told our seniors they began to build a culture. They kept building and fighting and got better week in and week out. They are still making mistakes but that is to be expected when building the culture and it is a process.”
Harmony Grove’s game plan against the Bulldogs was to take control of the game’s tempo by running the football against the Bulldogs’ defense. The Cardinals run what Robertson described as a Diamond-T set and he said that he had some experience with the offense when he was an assistant coach at Carlisle. It is a type of option style offense, where the quarterback gets a quick read of the defense and then allows the running back to follow two lead blockers and to go to work behind the offensive line. The ground attack for the Cardinals rushed for 290 yards, led by senior running back Landon Matthews, he rushed 17 times for 122 yards and scored a touchdown. Harmony Grove junior running back Peyton Potter carried the football nine times for 100 yards and one touchdown.
Harmony Grove junior quarterback Lane Richardson directed the offense for the Cardinals and he finished the game with 330 yards of total offense against the Bulldogs.
“Harmony Grove does a good job with it and they were very physical,” Robertson said. “We came in to be physical but they won the battle up front.”
In the first half of the game Bald Knob offense had only three possessions and finished the game with 110 yards of total offense with just 6 yards running the football. Bald Knob was 1 of 8 on third down conversions. Bulldogs senior quarterback Reece Moody completed just five passes for 104 yards and no touchdowns and he threw three interceptions.
The best chance to score for the Bulldogs came midway in the second quarter of the game on a muff punt produced by a bad snap from the center. The punt was shanked off of the foot of the punter and traveled out of bounds to the line of scrimmage at Harmony Grove’s 38-yard line.
Moody and the Bulldogs worked the ball down to the Cardinals 12-yard line. Looking at a fourth-down situation Moody broke the huddle, the offense got set and Moody received the snap.
He looked right and then broke to the left with the Cardinal defense in presuit. Moody turned the corner off of the left end but ran out of room, there was no place to run and he was tackled at the line of scrimmage for no gain, end the drive and turning the ball over to ther Cardinal’s offense.
Robertson said that the Bulldogs prepared for the Cardinals offense but that offensive line was physical and quick. The fans in the seats and the players on the sideline could hear the shoulder pads hitting and echoing like an explosion through the brisk and cold air inside Evans Stadium.
“We saw it on film,” Robertson said. “We knew it was a good match coming into the game but we had some execution issues early. Fumbles and the interceptions that have been a plague for us.”
The experience gained by the underclassmen for the Bulldogs should help next football season as they understand that to get better as a team there will be work involved at getting better as a team.
Robertson said that the Bulldogs are young and that they will have nine players back on defense, a good representation on athletes with the offense and they will have the experience of being in a playoff game and that will carry over to next season and the Bulldogs will know what it takes to extend the football season for – just one more game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.