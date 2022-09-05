BALD KNOB — The Southerners found scoring in the first half much easier against a Bald Knob team which refused to lie down as Southside cruised to a 28-0 shutout victory over the Bulldogs on Friday.

Southside (1-1) scored on three of its four first-half possessions to take control of the game 21-0 at the half and scored again late in the third quarter. That put the Southerners in position to score one more time to activate a continuous clock, But Bald Knob (0-2) refused to go down to the mercy rule and dug in defensively from there. The Southerners still contained the Bulldogs' offense and held the hosts to minimal gains and kept them out of the red zone for the entire 48 minutes.

