The Bald Knob Bulldogs rallied from a 10-point third quarter deficit to beat Carlisle 53-47 on Saturday in a benefit scrimmage game
Bald Knob scored 10 points in the first quarter, 11 points in the second quarter, 13 points in the third quarter and 19 in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Micah Story led Bald Knob with 23 points. Mikey Knight had 12 points, including two three-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Travis Kersey and Samuel Brewer had six points each. Scoring two each were Ethan Nixon, Stoerner Williams and Leason Pierce. Landon Gilmore had one.
EStem 58, WCC Girls 48
The White County Central Lady Bears dropped a 58-48 decision to EStem Charter School on Friday.
White Count Central led 14-9 after one quarter but trailed 25-19 at halftime.
Kyra Cude and McKenzie Massey led White County Central with 12 points each. Taylor Moffett had eight. Kalista Altom and Gabriella Hancock had six points each. Destiny Clark had two.
