The Bald Knob Bulldogs beat Midland 64-49 in the first round of the White County Classic on Wednesday night.
Bald Knob led 19-9 after one quarter and 28-22 at halftime.
Braden Davis led Bald Knob with 20 points. Micah Story had 18. Michael Knight scored 5. Travis Kersey had 4. Scoring 3 each were Ethan Nixon and Landon Gilmore. Scoring 2 each were Samuel Brewer, Leason Pierce and Elijah Bradley.
Searcy Lady Lions
The Searcy Lady Lions knocked off Little Rock Hall in the first round of the Searcy Bank Classic on Monday at The Jungle.
Searcy led 12-5 after one quarter and 25-9 at halftime.
Keke Turner led Searcy with 11 points. Eva Roberts had 10. Irena Shala had 7. Avery Meadows scored 5. Sara Daniel added 4. Scoring 2 each were Blair Henry, Sara McCain and Ava Sciba.
Rose Bud Lady Ramblers
The Rose Bud Lady Ramblers beat Bald Knob 51-39 on Tuesday night.
Bald Knob led 12-8 after one quarter. The score was tied 24-24 at halftime.
Kyndal Rooks led Rose Bud with 17 points. Sarah Hartle had 16. Kayanna Poole had 10. Ana Norris scored 6. Ella Wise added 2.
Regiana Ward led Bald Knob with 24 points. Treasure Smithson had 11. Gabie Roberts scored 8. Mollie Pierce had 3. Kristina Lyons scored 2. Riley Guinnip had 1.
White County Central Lady Bears
White County ‘Central knocked off Augusta in the first round of the White County Classic.
White County Central led 25-5 after one quarter and 47-7 at halftime.
McKenzie Massey led the Lady Bears with 13 points. Gabriella Hancock had 10. Taylor Moffett had 9. Jaci Beals scored 8. Destiny Clark added 7. Scoring 4 each were Jasmyn Acosta and Makali Altom. Ragan Evans had 3 while Kyra Cude added a three throw.
Harding Academy Lady Wildcats
The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats routed the Carlisle Lady Bison in the semifinals of the Carlisle Classic on Thursday at Bison Arena.
Harding Academy led 24-9 after one quarter and 39-14 at halftime.
Kloey Fullerton and Sarah Davis led Harding Academy with 17 points each. McKenney Sheffield had 16. Calle Citty had 8. Raquel Webb accede 6. Scoring 3 each were Eva Abraham, Addie Neal and Camryn Sivia.
Searcy Lions
The Searcy Lions lost to Little Rock Central 53-51 in the first round of the Searcy Bank Classic.
Searcy led 16-11 after one quarter but trailed 27-26 at halftime.
Bryce Theobold led Harding Academy with 18 points. Cam Hicks had 14. Ckyler Tengler scored 9. Isaiah Carlos scored 7. Andrew Laird added 6.
